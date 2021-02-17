Mortal Kombat Reboot Trailer Release Date Revealed

Warner Bros. has finally given fans a date for when they can expect the first full-length Mortal Kombat trailer to drop, and it’s very close.

Over on Twitter, an official page for the reboot confirmed that tomorrow, February 18th, is the date you’ll want to make a mental note of and is likely when you’ll see Earthrealm’s finest warriors beat the living snot out of Shang Tsung’s forces. What with this being a sample of things to come, we imagine director Simon McQuoid has opted to hold off on showing any of those purportedly mega gory Fatalities that the film’s crew have often spoken about, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

There are less than 24 hours to go, either way, and we’ll assuredly be dissecting every frame alongside the rest of you when it arrives.

To help pass some time until then, the aforementioned social media account is periodically releasing short videos introducing one character at a time. So far, Sonya Blade, Kano, Sub-Zero, Mileena, Kung Lao, Liu Kang, Shang Tsung and Cole Young have been given the spotlight, with many more no doubt to come throughout the rest of the day.

For veterans not familiar with the last name on that list, worry not – your memory hasn’t failed you. Cole is a unique character written specifically for McQuoid’s adaptation. What purpose the newcomer serves isn’t clear, though we imagine he’ll be presented as the central protagonist meant to be a gateway to ease audiences into the universe.

Mortal Kombat lands in theaters and on HBO Max starting April 16th, and you can check out some tantalizing screenshots released previously by heading over this way.