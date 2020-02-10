Mortal Kombat Reboot Producer Teases Final Blows And X-Rays

While Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema are clearly reticent to release new details for next year’s Mortal Kombat movie, some members of the film’s crew aren’t so secretive.

Producer Todd Garner, in particular, has recently been teasing elements of the reboot whenever the opportunity allows over on Twitter, with hints for potential characters to promises that filmmakers are doing everything in their power to do the franchise justice. The 1995 pic, of course, holds a special place in many a fan’s hearts for bringing to life the likes of Johnny Cage, Shang Tsung and Sonya Blade on the big screen, but it’s incredibly dated by today’s standards, not least in terms of the awfully cheesy dialogue.

One major criticism of the original film was for a lack of attention given to series mascots Scorpion and Sub-Zero, an issue that Garner has already said won’t be repeated for next year’s installment, but he doesn’t stop there. In response to another fan’s question concerning the presence of popular features from the games such as X-rays and Final Blows, Garner responded with the following.

Well they aren’t dancing… — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) January 23, 2020

In a further exchange, the producer also notes how due to the incredibly talented martial artists being cast in pivotal roles, the need for CGI will be minimal.

These actors are also bad ass martial artists. Don’t need much CGI… unless… — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) February 2, 2020

With the likes of Joe Taslim (The Raid, Fast and Furious 6) and Hiroyuki Sanada (The Last Samurai, The Wolverine) taking on the mantles of Sub-Zero and Scorpion respectively, we find ourselves wholly unsurprised that New Line is opting to keep CGI to a minimum, and it goes without saying that we can’t wait to see the shinobi not only come to blows against one another but Earthrealm’s finest warriors, too.

So far, 11 characters from the games have been confirmed to star, and while the last thing anyone wants is a repeat of Annihilation‘s overstuffed credits, fans can almost certainly expect at least a handful of other Mortal Kombat mainstays to be confirmed ahead of summer’s expected trailer, so watch this space.