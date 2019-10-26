Mortal Kombat Reboot Set Pic Teases A Classic Arena From The Games

News from the set of the Mortal Kombat reboot continues to excite and intrigue fans. The film is currently being shot in Australia and Todd Garner of Broken Road Productions recently took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes photo of what appears to be one of the classic combat arenas from the games that the movie will feature.

Seen down below, this might just be a regular old forest, but chances are pretty high that it’s actually our first glimpse at the Living Forest, one of the most famous arenas from the Mortal Kombat series. For those unfamiliar, the Living Forest is a place which contains, you guessed it, actual living, carnivorous trees that lie in wait to trap unsuspecting travelers in their branches and roots. Naturally, losing a fight in this particular arena means that the combatant may very well find themselves turning into a tree snack.

With the master of horror, James Wan, taking on producing duties on the feature, fans are looking forward to finally getting a Mortal Kombat movie that does justice to the otherworldly gore-fest that is the original game series. With new CGI technology finally being able to bring to life the graphics of the game in a real-world setting, the reboot’s sure to be better than the original 1995 film, which was handicapped by PG-13 sensibilities and a cheap budget that failed to properly capture the scope and scale of the source material.

Writer Greg Russo has also gone out of his way in the past to assure fans that the pic will be everything they’ve always wanted to see, saying:

“Forget the fact that I work on this,” said Russo. “If I just stumbled in as a lifelong fan, my jaw would perm be on the floor. What I’ve seen so far is unreal. That goes for weapon design/makeup too.”

Strong words, and they’re music to the ears of Mortal Kombat and gaming fans in general, who still yearn to get a respectable movie adaptation of a video game that does for the genre what the MCU has done for comic book films.