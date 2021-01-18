Mortal Kombat Reboot Star Promises The Film Won’t Hold Back

The hype train for the Mortal Kombat reboot has started to gather some serious steam over the last few days, with the first official images from the video game adaptation being revealed along with an in-depth plot synopsis, while the tiniest sliver of footage was featured as part of HBO Max’s promotional sizzle reel for the upcoming year.

The cast and crew have also broken the veil of silence surrounding the martial arts actioner, and while everyone involved in any movie tends to speak in glowing terms until audiences have the chance to see it for themselves, the pedigree and experience of the talent assembled alone would appear to guarantee that the fight sequences are going to deliver in a huge way.

Lead Lewis Tan is a former stuntman that’s demonstrated his on-camera prowess for action scenes in the likes of Iron Fist, Into the Badlands and Wu Assassins, while Sub-Zero actor Joe Taslim was a member of the Indonesian national judo squad for twelve years and has appeared in several phenomenal action films that made great use of his talents including modern classic The Raid and The Night Comes For Us.

In a recent interview, Tan admitted that Mortal Kombat isn’t going to hold back when it comes to the fatalities, which will look to balance fan service and Easter Eggs with the sort of violent action that hopes to entice enthusiasts of the genre who don’t have much of an affiliation to the source material.

“There are some crazy fatalities. We’ve picked a couple of iconic ones. There’s a lot of really cool signature moves that you’ll see, a lot of Easter eggs that we snuck into the film, but there are some really badass fatalities that I can’t wait to see on the big screen. They’re brutal, man. They, they don’t hold back.”

With Mortal Kombat hitting theaters and HBO Max in just three months, a full-length trailer can’t be too far away now, especially when the reboot was originally scheduled for release last Friday.