Most expensive things owned by Marvel stars

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become the be-all, end-all of 21st century cinema. Grossing over $25 billion, Marvel Studios has hired some of the biggest names in Hollywood on multi-million dollar contracts. Their heroic characters have lifted them to worship status across pop culture and they have the cheques to match.

Here are the most expensive things owned by some of the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from mansions to windmills.

Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange)

The two-time Academy Award nominated Benedict Cumberbatch has cast a spell on audiences for his depiction of Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In real life Cumberbatch emulates the sheer wealth of his onscreen character with a $14.4 million priced mansion in California, the British actor’s home-away-from-home when he’s filming in the United States.

Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man)

The man who kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2008’s Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. has been known for his striking fashion sense and charitable giving. Downey’s most prized possession is a $10.5 million property in the Hamptons, New York. The property’s most stunning feature is its built-in windmill, which takes the shine away from its astounding 2,600 square feet floorplan.

Chris Evans (Captain America)

Truth, justice, and the American way. Chris Evans’ portrayal of Captain America completely switched the public’s perception of the liberty-loving sentinel. Evans’ Beverly Hills mansion tops his collection, with the property valued at $3.2 million when Evans purchased it.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

Image via Marvel Studios

The God of Thunder from Down Under, Chris Hemsworth has wowed us on screens as Thor for over a decade now. Hemsworth’s rise to fame has helped the Australian actor sink some coin into some incredibly expensive items such as a 750-strong wine collection. The true gem for the actor is his soon-to-be worth $20 million mansion in Australia’s Byron Bay. The mansion was purchased for $7 million and features almost every amenity a movie star would need.

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)

Scarlett Johansson is believed to be one of the most wealthy actresses in the world, with her net worth an astonishing $140 million. Possessions that have skyrocketed Johansson’s worth to such a rate include her property overlooking the Hudson River. The house was purchased by the star for $6 million and is one of her two properties in New York.



Paul Rudd (Ant-Man)

Paul Rudd, the 53 year-old actor voted Sexiest Man Alive in 2021, has wowed fans with his superhero transformation in the role of plucky underdog Ant-Man. Rudd was best known for his comedic acting and took that experience with him to the MCU. Rudd’s most expensive possession is a rather modest home somewhere in the West Village, a suburb with an average price of $1.9 million.

Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk)

The environmentally conscious and politically astute Mark Ruffalo took over the raging green gig from Edward Norton for The Avengers in 2012. He might play a green monster on screen, but Ruffalo doesn’t mind spending his green either. His most pricey possession was his $3.5 million Brooklyn Brownstone townhouse, which he later sold.

Chris Pratt (Star-Lord)

Guardians of the Galaxy’s own Chris Pratt reunited with fellow Parks and Recreation star Paul Rudd for Avengers: Endgame, but it’s his ridiculously expensive property in Pacific Palisades that makes this list. The $15.6 million mansion is currently inhabited by Pratt and spouse Katherine Schwarzenegger.