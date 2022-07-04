Movie fans are suiting all the way up for ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ screenings

If you headed out to theaters over the weekend you may have seen groups of patrons wearing suits headed to see Minions: The Rise of Gru all due to a viral TikTok trend currently dominating the web.

Social media has been engulfed by moviegoers wearing formal attire heading out into the wild to catch the new Minions movie at their local theaters — looking dapper while doing so.

Streets turned us despicable but our money still gru pic.twitter.com/YekGa9PV7x — BL⭐️CK (@rageriders) July 2, 2022

This whole “dress up in full suits to watch the new Minions” trend on tiktok got me cackling like an idiot pic.twitter.com/NadlgL4f0K — Black Swordsman Shakoichi (@ShakExcellence) June 30, 2022

@skydivingaubrey i can’t believe we actually got kicked out of a kids movie. sophie crying at the end bc she just wanted to see the movie 😂. @stunkysonx101 @eyeheart.emoboys ♬ Ï CÖUNT MONEË – Twïzz

These posts often are taken in front of a poster for the film at cinemas and it may be one of the most profitable viral trends for a movie release in years.

These Gentleminions aren’t just growing in popularity online but they’ve also been noticed and thanked by Universal Pictures themselves. The official account for the studio shared their thanks while the official Minions social media dubbed them the Gentleminions.

The Gentleminions — #Minions (@Minions) July 1, 2022

Launching last week, Minions: The Rise of Gru has received a variety of reviews, however, the film continues to dominate the box office. The prequel film in the Despicable Me franchise is on track to be the most successful in the series yet despite fairing worse with critics but succeeding with the fans.

Right now, Minions: The Rise of Gru boasts the top spot at the box office, however, things could be set to change once Marvel Studios launch their next film on July 8.

Perhaps with the support of the Gentleminions, this success can be maintained and the movie can put up a commendable fight against the Marvel machine as it rolls into town in the coming days.