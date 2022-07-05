Movie fans weigh in on the best movies of 2022 so far and they’re mad for the multiverse

2022 has been a great year for film so far with many blockbuster releases and some surprise hits littered among them. Thanks to Letterboxd, we now have a list of the fan-voted 25 highest-rated films and the Multiverse reigns supreme — but not the one you’re thinking of.

As determined by Letterboxd users, A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once warps its way to the top.

The film directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan currently boasts a 4.5 out of 5 rating with more than 31,000 votes cast. Even outside of Letterboxd, the film has received a massive amount of praise from critics and fans ALIKE.

Right now, Everything Everywhere All At Once boasts a 95 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes with an 89 percent Audience Score. The film is a thoughtful adventure through the multiverse while dealing with the interpersonal relationships of a family of Chinese immigrants.

During its theatrical run, the film became the highest-grossing A24 film to date earning more than $80 million worldwide. The film was often been cited as an anomaly, proving there’s still merit in word-of-mouth when driving a film’s success at the box office.

Top Gun: Maverick, the most successful film of the year, earnt itself number five in the rankings. Heading further down the list, DC’s biggest hit in recent times, The Batman, can be found at number eight. Rounding out the list, the Disney Pixar animated flick Turning Red appears at #25.

If you haven’t yet had a chance to check out Everything Everywhere All At Once the film is available to rent or purchase digitally on iTunes, Prime Video, and Google Play.