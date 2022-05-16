Movie fans ready to throw hands with their most hated tropes

No movie is safe, as the internet piles the hate on the worst tropes in cinema.

Nothing unites the internet more than hate, and today the harvest is coming in from moviegoers sharing their least-favorite movie tropes.

Storytelling is both incredibly diverse, and shockingly narrow and insular. Before you can have subversion of expectations, you need to have the tropes and cliches in the first place. With this at stake, movie buffs are getting sick and tired of some tropes, and haven’t been afraid to vent them on social media.

What is your LEAST FAVORITE movie trope? — Lebbertoxd (@InsaneLetterbox) May 15, 2022

First up is one of the most universally reviled of all tropes – humans only use 10% of their brain power. Looking at you, Lucy.

The whole “humans only use 10% of their brains, we can unlock the other 90%” thing — Austin Robertson-Buccowich (@austinrobu) May 15, 2022

The reluctant hero is also in the firing line, which is very bad news for the likes of Die Hard’s John McLane or Australian icon Mad Max.

I am very sick of the “I’m not a hero” reluctant protagonist trope — Lebbertoxd (@InsaneLetterbox) May 15, 2022

Romcoms are like the Rosetta stone for cheesy tropes and horrifically written characters. While the running after the plane in the rain is probably the worst thing imaginable, others have pointed the classic “I think you’re seeing other people but it’s actually your cousin” trope.

The misunderstanding in romcoms where the main girl will run off & break up because she saw the main guy talking to a co-worker or her sister/cousin at the wrong time. — MeGongugu (@Abaj__) May 15, 2022

The infamous “fridging” came up, with the trope around killing the nearest and dearest to give the hero something to fight for and somebody to mope about getting some razor sharp criticism.

That or killing off the love interest in the first 10 minutes of the sequel, to motivate the main character — 🅿️ E N I S M A N (@dmcf64) May 15, 2022

George Lucas may want to look away now, with The Chosen One concept getting a tough time. One of the most universally popular tropes for sci-fi and fantasy, it’s perhaps never been topped since Luke Skywalker came to screens in 1977’s Star Wars.

I'm tired of the chosen one.I mean, if prophecies decide the hero will save everyone and all,what's the point.Isn't it much more interesting and awesome when someone chooses to be a hero?That they choose to help people despite the bad things that comes with it — DewfordDuck (@Duck_Dewie) May 15, 2022

Wanda Maximoff got absolutely obliterated in a subtweet, with her actions in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness doing the old-fashioned false equivalence, as one Twitter user pointed out.

Villain thinks that their actions and protag's actions are the same, ignoring all differences of context and scale.

"Villian, you murdered 50 people!"

"Haha well you once accidentally stepped on someone's toe, so we are essentially the same person muahaha" — kong (@dkong7) May 15, 2022

Pro-tip for movie villains — do not listen to classical music. Just don’t. Put on a D&B playlist instead, you don’t wanna scare anyone. The hero will not find your collection of Wagner compelling.

You can tell they're a villain because classical music (Vivaldi) plays when they're on screen — ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@GhostofJSBach) May 15, 2022

The Dark Knight may boast an absolute all-time performance from Heath Ledger, but it sparked a truly lazy trope of “the villain had it all planned out ahead of time, may or may not get captured on purpose”.

I'm tired of the "villain had it all planned out" trope ala Dark Knight and Skyfall – no they didn't. There's no way on Earth they could have it all planned out. — John Hamilton (@DocJohn90) May 15, 2022

The inherent nature of moviemaking means that clichés and tropes are there for a reason though, it easily and simply conveys ideas to the audience. While we all get sick of them, they have purpose.

Except for that last one. That one sucks.