Some moviegoers say they experienced a strange phenomenon after seeing Don’t Worry, Darling.

Fans took to the r/movies subreddit to explain that the visual beauty of the film was so spellbinding, they were unable to recognize the holes in the plot until after they left the theatre. Redditor Samforcedme sparked the discussion with a post titled, “Thoughts on Don’t Worry Darling?“

The OP was fascinated by the way that the films faults only came into focus in retrospect. The gorgeous images onscreen had a way of overriding the blunders that would have been obvious if the film wasn’t so pleasing to the eye.

IntenseWhooshing had a similar experience, and was too mesmerized by the film’s beguiling optics to recognize its shortcomings until long after they had seen it.

Phit_sost_3814 was also enthralled by the captivating visuals and how they seemed to magically divert the viewers attention from hiccups in the storyline.

The euphoria fans are describing is the result of the deft skills of Academy Award-winning cinematographer Matthew Libatíque, whose previous work includes films like Gothika, Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan, and A Star Is Born. For some, the DP’s gift for creating stunning visuals towers over other aspects of the film. Much like post-coital tristesse, the realization that the heart of the film left a lot to be desired only arrived with a backward glance.

The ability too transport movie fans from one state of mind to another through art is a testament to the power of true creativity, with Libatíque’s work in Don’t Worry Darling is a testament to his mastery of his craft.