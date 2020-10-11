20 New Movies Hit Streaming And VOD In Time For The Weekend

It’s almost the end of the weekend, but there’s still time to squeeze a couple of movies in this Sunday evening. And if you’re looking for something new to watch, then read on for our guide to what’s fresh on streaming and digital right now.

A total of 20 new titles went up across all the major platforms and VOD just in time for the weekend and there are a couple of horrors in there – unsurprisingly, given the time of year – as well as an action flick, a romcom, a documentary and much, much more.

Here’s the full list:

Streaming

The 40-Year-Old Version (Netflix)

Hubie Halloween (Netflix)

American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules (Netflix)

Archive (Prime Video)

Books of Blood (Hulu)

The Cleansing Hour (Shudder)

Welcome to the Blumhouse (Prime Video)

Charm City Kings (HBO Max)

Ginny Weds Sunny (Netflix)

Infamous (Hulu)

Digital

Dead

The Devil To Pay

Happy Halloween Scooby-Doo

The Doorman

Infamous

Save Yourselves

Tales from the Hood 3

Spontaneous

An Imperfect Murder

The Wolf of Snow Hollow

If you’re a Netflix subscriber, both music documentary The 40-Year-Old Version and Bollywood romcom Ginny Weds Sunny dropped on Friday. British sci-fi Archive likewise released on Prime Video this week, while critical darling Charm City Kings debuted on HBO Max. You might also like to catch Infamous on Hulu. Starring Bella Thorne and Jake Manley, it follows a modern day Bonnie and Clyde-type couple who livestream their crime spree.

On Digital, meanwhile, you can purchase New Zealand comedy-horror Dead, independent thriller The Devil To Pay, drama film An Imperfect Murder starring Sienna Miller and Alec Baldwin, actioner The Doorman, featuring ex-Batwoman star Ruby Rose and The Wolf of Snow Hollow, among others. From filmmaker Jim Cummings, who wrote, directed and stars, Wolf is a werewolf-themed comedic horror-thriller that’s well worth a watch.

And if none of that lot scratches the itch, many other titles dropped on streaming and digital earlier in the week that you might have missed at the time. Netflix delivered Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween a few days back, for example, as well as American Pie spinoff Girls’ Rules. Meanwhile, Prime released the first two installments of their Welcome to the Blumhouse project – The Lie and Black Box – and over on digital, the likes of Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!, Tales from the Hood 3 and Spontaneous also arrived. Suffice it to say, there’s no shortage of things to watch this weekend.