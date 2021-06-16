Disney Plus Announces Over 60 New Movies/TV Shows For July

July is set to be one of the biggest months of the year for Disney Plus. On the TV side of things, subscribers can look forward to a brand-new Pixar TV series as well as the final episodes of Loki. Meanwhile, there are some major movie releases coming next month, too, including Dwayne Johnson’s next film and Black Widow, the much-anticipated Marvel Studios blockbuster.

Take a look at the full list of everything due on D+ below and then scroll down for our pick of the highlights:

Released July 2

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse

Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Disney Raven’s Home (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)

Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico

The Sandlot

The Sandlot 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 208 “Most Likely To”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 110 “Common Ground”

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 102

Released July 7

Monsters at Work: Episode 101 “Welcome to Monsters, Incorporated”

Loki Episode 5

Marvel Studios Legends

Released July 9

Disney Junior Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)

Flicka

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains

Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon

Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)

Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World’s Biggest Bullshark

Black Widow

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 209 “Spring Break”

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 103

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 111 “Devil’s Deal”

Released July 14

Loki: Finale

Monsters At Work: Episode 102 “Meet Mift”

Released July 16

The Croc That Ate Jaws

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Incredible Iceland

Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story

Shark Gangs

We Bought A Zoo

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World’s Deadliest Sharks

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 210 “The Transformation”

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 104

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 112 “Rescue On Ryloth”

Released July 21

Turner & Hooch: Episode 101 “Forever And A Dog”

Behind The Attraction

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki

Monsters At Work: Episode 103 “The Damaged Room”

Released July 23

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1) Ep. Mickey The Brave!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Holy Mole Mexico

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)

Playing With Sharks

Stuntman

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 211 “Showtime”

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 105

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 113 “Infested”

Released July 28

Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life: Episode 101 “Thou Shalt Nut Steal / The Baby Whisperer / It Takes Two To Tangle”

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse: Batch 2 Premiere

Monsters At Work: Episode 104 “The Big Wazowskis”

Turner & Hooch: Episode 102 “A Good Day To Dog Hard”

Released July 30

Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)

Disney Sydney To The Max (S3)

Garfield

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine

Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover

Jungle Cruise

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 212 “Second Chances”

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 106

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 114 “War Mantle”

For starters, as you can see, Disney Plus is switching up its release schedule in July. Following Loki breaking with tradition and dropping on Wednesdays, it seems it’ll now become the norm for the streamer to release batches of new content twice weekly. New TV content will premiere mid-week while original movies and other licensed titles will continue to arrive in time for the weekend.

July 7th sees the launch of Monsters at Work, the first serialized Pixar series ever, which will see John Goodman and Billy Crystal return as Sully and Mike and is set following the events of classic flick Monsters Inc. Then, well over a year since it was initially set to arrive, Scarlett Johansson vehicle Black Widow finally releases on July 9th. As well as its theatrical run, D+ users can view it via the Premier Access service.

After Loki concludes on the 14th, in a bit of brilliant timing, an old ScarJo movie is then added on the 16th in the form of 2011’s We Bought a Zoo. TV series Turner & Hooch – based on the 80s Tom Hanks flick – premieres on July 21st. Skipping ahead to the 30th, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star in the second biggest new movie of the month, Jungle Cruise.

Don’t miss all of this on Disney Plus over the course of July.