Hulu Announces Over 150 New Movies/TV Shows For July

Hulu has announced its full lineup of new titles for July, and there’s much for subscribers to look forward to. The first day of the month delivers the usual ton of classic movies, while the weeks after that serve up some great original content as well. Like, for instance, the much-anticipated spinoff of an iconic horror TV series.

Whatever your tastes, there’s something for everyone on July 1st, as Hulu kicks off the month with 150 fresh titles. In particular, those looking for a laugh won’t be short of choice as the mega-haul is full of beloved comedies like Beetlejuice, Dumb & Dumber and Galaxy Quest. Not to mention acclaimed dramas like Bohemian Rhapsody, Fargo and Revolutionary Road. There’s also a couple of Star Trek flicks for sci-fi lovers and a total of four Underworld movies for those who want a bit of action/horror.

Speaking of horror, the biggest Hulu original of the month premieres on July 15th. Ryan Murphy is expanding the American Horror Story universe with its first spinoff show, anthology series American Horror Stories, which offers up a different chilling tale every episode. The seven-part debut season will kick off with two episodes back-to-back. The spinoff will then run until AHS season 10 starts airing in August.

The following day delivers another major original, with McCartney, 3, 2, 1 launching on July 16th. This documentary follows the legendary musician as he takes a look back at his many hits across his several decades in the industry. Another original music documentary, Summer of Soul, about 1969’s Harlem Cultural Festival, lands on July 2nd.

Those are the highlights, but here’s the full list of everything coming to Hulu next month:

Released July 1

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 7 (MTV)

127 Hours (2010)

28 Days Later (2003)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

68 Kill (2017)

78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene (2017)

A Ciambra (2018)

The Adventures of Hercules (1985)

Almost Human (2014)

Alpha & Omega: Legend Of The Saw Toothed (2014)

American Gun (2005)

An Acceptable Loss (2019)

Australia (2008)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Band Aid (2017)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Beetlejuice (1988)

The Best Man (1999)

Better Living Through Chemistry (2014)

Big Fish (2003)

Bitter Harvest (2017)

Blue Sky (1994)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Breakdown (1997)

Bruno (2009)

Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack II (1988)

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)

Carnage Park (2016)

Caveman (1981)

Chaplin (1992)

Chuck (2017)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Citizen Jane: Battle for the City (2017)

Cliffhanger (1993)

The Condemned (2007)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

The Conversation (1974)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

The Cured (2018)

Dangerous Minds (1995)

Dealin’ With Idiots (2013)

Dealt (2017)

Dear White People (2014)

Donnybrook (2019)

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me (2014)

Eliminators (2016)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

The Face of Love (2014)

Factotum (2006)

Fargo (1996)

The Feels (2017)

Fired Up! (2009)

Foxfire (1996)

Frank Serpico (2017)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Free To Run (2016)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

The Gift (2000)

Gimme the Loot (2013)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Gorp (1980)

Graduation (2017)

Grandma (2015)

Hellions (2015)

Hideaway (1995)

House of the Dead (2003)

House of the Dead 2 (2006)

The House That Jack Built (2018)

Housesitter (1992)

I Daniel Blake (2017)

I Do…Until I Don’t (2017)

I Remember You (2017)

Ice Age (2002)

In The Cut (2003)

Indignation (2016)

Intermission (2004)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

Johnny English (2003)

Knowing (2009)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last Days Here (2012)

Let’s be Evil (2016)

Manic (2013)

The Mask (1994)

Maximum Risk (1996)

Mercury Rising (1998)

Morning Glory (2010)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Natural (1984)

Ode to Joy (2019)

Open Range (2003)

Open Water (2004)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Passage to Mars (2017)

Personal Shopper (2017)

The Polar Express (2004)

Rabid Dogs (2016)

Rebel in the Rye (2017)

Reno 911!: Miami : The Movie (2007)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Shelley (2016)

Sightseers (2013)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sleepwalkers (1992)

Soldier Boyz (1995)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Somewhere (2010)

Sorority Row (2009)

Space Jam (1996)

Stand by Me (1986)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

The Stepfather (2009)

Stonewall (2015)

Stray (2020)

Sunshine (2005)

Super Troopers (2002)

Sweet Virginia (2017)

Taffin (1988)

Take Every Wave (2017)

Take Shelter (2011)

Taken (2009)

The Terminator (1984)

They Came Together (2014)

Thunderheart (1992)

Timeline (2003)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Twisted (2004)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Awakening (2012)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Universal Soldier (1992)

The Unknown Girl (2017)

Walking Tall (1973)

Whip It (2009)

White Nights (1985)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Wolves (2017)

Released July 2

Summer of Soul (2021) (Hulu Original)

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)

Released July 3

Flower of Evil: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)

I’ll Go To You When The Weather Is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)

More Than Friends: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)

Dreamcatcher (2021)

Released July 4

Leave no Trace (2018)

Released July 8

My Wife and Kids: Complete Series (ABC)

Murdoch Mysteries: Complete Season 13 (Acorn)

Papillon (2017)

Released July 9

This Way Up: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Grown-ish: Season 4 Premiere (Freeform)

Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar (2021)

In a World… (2013)

Moffie (2021)

Released July 10

47 Meters Down (2017)

Released July 12

Love Island UK: Season 7 Premiere (iTV)

Released July 14

Cleopatra in Space: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)

Cleopatra en el Espacio: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)

My All-American (2015)

Released July 15

American Horror Stories: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

20,000 Days on Earth (2014)

A Field In England (2013)

The Act of Killing (2012)

Amira & Sam (2014)

Borgman (2013)

Bullhead (2011)

Cheap Thrills (2013)

The Complex: Lockdown (2020)

The Congress (2013)

The Connection (2014)

Enforcement (2021)

Exit Plan (2021)

The Final Member (2014)

The FP (2011)

I Declare War (2012)

The Keeping Room (2014)

Men & Chicken (2015)

Mood Indigo (2013)

Pieta (2012)

R100 (2013)

Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made (2015)

Wrong (2012)

Released July 16

McCartney 3,2,1: Documentary Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Released July 17

Horimiya: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

Released July 22

Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers: Special (NBC)

Released July 26

The Artist (2011)

Released July 29

The Resort (2021)

Don’t miss all of this on Hulu in July.