Disney Plus Announces Over 40 New Movies/TV Shows For September

The full line-up of everything that’s coming to Disney Plus next month has been revealed. September will prove to be a hugely important one for the streaming service, too, thanks to the release of Mulan. Dropping on the first Friday of the month, the live-action remake of the classic animated movie is breaking the mold by going up on D+ alongside a limited theatrical release. As you probably know, though, you’ll have to fork out an additional $30 to watch it, as part of a new Premier Access level to the site.

Mulan is the most headline-grabbing addition to the service next month, then, but there’s plenty more besides that coming to D+ in September. Including a few classic Disney movies, a bunch of others inherited from Fox, various National Geographic documentaries and much more.

Check out the full list below:

Released September 4

Ancient China From Above

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Never Been Kissed

Strange Magic

Trick or Treat

The Wolverine

Mulan (available for $29.99 via Disney+ Premier Access)

Earth to Ned: Episodes 101-110 (Series Premiere)

Muppets Now: Episode 106, “Socialized” (Season Finale)

One Day at Disney: Episode 140, “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”

Pixar in Real Life: Episode 111, “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music”

Weird But True: Episode 304, “Germs”

Released September 11

Christopher Robin

Weird But True: Episode 305, “Photography”

One Day at Disney: Episode 141, “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier”

Gorgeous First Poster For Mulan Debuts 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Released September 18

Bend It Like Beckham

Coop & Cami Ask the World (Season 2)

Europe from Above (Season 1)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

Kingdom of the Mummies (Season 1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Season 4)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno

Once Upon a Time (Seasons 1-7)

Soy Luna (Seasons 2-3)

Violetta (Season 3)

Wicked Tuna (Season 9)

Becoming: Episodes 101-110 (Series Premiere)

Weird But True: Episode 306, “Trains”

One Day at Disney: Episode 142, “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian”

Released September 25

Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (Season 2)

The Giant Robber Crab

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (Season 2)

Muppet Babies (Season 2)

Oceans

Port Protection: Alaska (Season 3)

Sydney to the Max (Season 2)

Wild Central America (Season 1)

X-Ray Earth (Season 1)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

Weird But True: Episode 307, “Venomous Animals”

One Day at Disney: Episode 143, “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”

Arriving on September 4th are the two Mighty Ducks sequels, joining the original film on the site ahead of the revival TV series that Disney’s working on. There’s also Fox’s Strange Magic, the 2015 animated fantasy based on a story by George Lucas. And if it wasn’t for Mulan, the highlight of the haul would’ve been The Wolverine, the latest X-Men movie to land on D+.

September 11th’s load, meanwhile, is unusually slender, with the most notable title of the three additions being 2018’s Christopher Robin. Onto September 18th, and the biggest arrival that day has to be the entirety of ABC’s Once Upon a Time, which is a natural fit for D+ given its close ties to Disney’s animated movies. Elsewhere, there’s Ever After: A Cinderella Story and Bend it Like Beckham, the sports romcom that was Keira Knightley’s breakout pic.

The last haul of the month then delivers various docu-series and documentaries, as well as season 2 of the Muppets Babies reboot.

Tell us, though, what are you most excited to check out on Disney Plus during September – you know, apart from Mulan?