Netflix Announces Over 100 New Movies And TV Shows For October

The full list of everything that’s coming to Netflix in October has been released today and as we’re facing the prospect of a Halloween spent at home, the streaming site is making sure that we’ve got more than enough spooky content to keep us occupied. In fact, there’s a huge amount of new movies and TV shows arriving on the service next month as part of the “Netflix and Chills” season.

October 1st also delivers a lot of great newly licensed content, too, which you won’t want to miss. Sticking with the Halloween theme, though, the haul features a few horrors/thrillers including Cape Fear, House of 1000 Corpses and You Have Always Lived in the Castle. Then, on the 2nd, new original movie Vampires vs. the Bronx lands. And skipping ahead to the 7th, be sure to catch Adam Sandler’s latest comedy, Hubie Halloween.

For more, here’s absolutely everything coming to Netflix in October:

TBA

ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage: Episodes 13 & 14 *Netflix Documentary

Brave Blue World

Start Up *Netflix Original

October 1

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 1 *Netflix Original

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 *Netflix Family

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood *Netflix Original

All Because of You *Netflix Film

The Worst Witch: Season 4 *Netflix Original

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black ’47

Cape Fear

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: Season 1

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I’m Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide: Season 1

October 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween *Netflix Family

You’ve Got This *Netflix Film

The Binding *Netflix Film

Dick Johnson is Dead *Netflix Documentary

Emily in Paris *Netflix Original

Òlòtūré *Netflix Film

Serious Men *Netflix Film

Song Exploder *Netflix Original

Vampires vs. the Bronx *Netflix Film

October 4

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet *Netflix Documentary

October 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Sunday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero *Netflix Family

Walk Away From Love

October 7

Hubie Halloween *Netflix Film

Schitt’s Creek: Season 7

To the Lake *Netflix Original

October 9

Deaf U *Netflix Documentary

Fast and Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio *Netflix Family

Ginny Weds Sunny *Netflix Film

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters *Netflix Family

The Forty-Year-Old Version *Netflix Film

The Haunting of Bly Manor *Netflix Original

October 12

Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts: Season 3 *Netflix Family

October 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer *Netflix Comedy Special

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef *Netflix Family

October 14

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky *Netflix Documentary

Moneyball

October 15

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting *Netflix Film

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain *Netflix Film

One On One: Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona *Netflix Documentary

Social Distance *Netflix Original

October 16

Dream Home Makeover *Netflix Original

La Révolution: Season 1 *Netflix Original

Grand Army: Season 1 *Netflix Original

In a Valley of Violence

Someone Has to Die *Netflix Original

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 *Netflix Family

The Trial of the Chicago 7 *Netflix Film

Unfriended

October 18

ParaNorman

October 19

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 *Netflix Original

October 20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection *Netflix Family

October 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Season 3 *Netflix Original

Rebecca *Netflix Film

October 22

Cadaver *Netflix Film

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

October 23

Barbarians *Netflix Original

Move *Netflix Original

Over the Moon *Netflix Family

Perdida *Netflix Original

The Queen’s Gambit: Season 1 *Netflix Original

October 27

Blood of Zeus *Netflix Anime

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 *Netflix Family

Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score *Netflix Documentary

October 28

Holidate *Netflix Film

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight *Netflix Film

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb *Netflix Documentary

October 30

Bronx *Netflix Film

His House *Netflix Film

The Day of the Lord *Netflix Film

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 *Netflix Original

Suburra: Season 3 *Netflix Original

October 31

The 12th Man

So, where to begin? Well, on the 9th, you’ll want to catch The Haunting of Bly Manor, the follow-up to 2018’s smash hit The Haunting of Hill House. The 15th then brings A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, Batman: The Killing Joke and new episodes of Power Rangers, while the 16th delivers one of the highlights of the month, Aaron Sorkin’s much-anticipated The Trial of the Chicago 7, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Elsewhere, Ben Wheatley’s gothic romance remake Rebecca, featuring Lily James and Armie Hammer, arrives on the 21st, and season 1 of The Queen’s Gambit, starring Anya Taylor-Joy as an orphan chess prodigy, follows on the 23rd. Then, on the 30th, British thriller His House lands, starring Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu and Matt Smith.

And really, that’s just scratching the surface. As always, though, let us know what you’ll be catching on Netflix in October in the comments section below.