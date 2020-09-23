Netflix Announces Over 100 New Movies And TV Shows For October
The full list of everything that’s coming to Netflix in October has been released today and as we’re facing the prospect of a Halloween spent at home, the streaming site is making sure that we’ve got more than enough spooky content to keep us occupied. In fact, there’s a huge amount of new movies and TV shows arriving on the service next month as part of the “Netflix and Chills” season.
October 1st also delivers a lot of great newly licensed content, too, which you won’t want to miss. Sticking with the Halloween theme, though, the haul features a few horrors/thrillers including Cape Fear, House of 1000 Corpses and You Have Always Lived in the Castle. Then, on the 2nd, new original movie Vampires vs. the Bronx lands. And skipping ahead to the 7th, be sure to catch Adam Sandler’s latest comedy, Hubie Halloween.
For more, here’s absolutely everything coming to Netflix in October:
TBA
ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage: Episodes 13 & 14 *Netflix Documentary
Brave Blue World
Start Up *Netflix Original
October 1
Good Morning, Verônica: Season 1 *Netflix Original
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 *Netflix Family
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood *Netflix Original
All Because of You *Netflix Film
The Worst Witch: Season 4 *Netflix Original
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Black ’47
Cape Fear
Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil: Season 1
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I’m Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
The Prince & Me
Poseidon (2006)
The Outpost
Stranger than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide: Season 1
October 2
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween *Netflix Family
You’ve Got This *Netflix Film
The Binding *Netflix Film
Dick Johnson is Dead *Netflix Documentary
Emily in Paris *Netflix Original
Òlòtūré *Netflix Film
Serious Men *Netflix Film
Song Exploder *Netflix Original
Vampires vs. the Bronx *Netflix Film
October 4
Colombiana
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet *Netflix Documentary
October 6
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Sunday Church
StarBeam: Halloween Hero *Netflix Family
Walk Away From Love
October 7
Hubie Halloween *Netflix Film
Schitt’s Creek: Season 7
To the Lake *Netflix Original
October 9
Deaf U *Netflix Documentary
Fast and Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio *Netflix Family
Ginny Weds Sunny *Netflix Film
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters *Netflix Family
The Forty-Year-Old Version *Netflix Film
The Haunting of Bly Manor *Netflix Original
October 12
Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts: Season 3 *Netflix Family
October 13
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer *Netflix Comedy Special
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef *Netflix Family
October 14
Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky *Netflix Documentary
Moneyball
October 15
A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting *Netflix Film
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain *Netflix Film
One On One: Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona *Netflix Documentary
Social Distance *Netflix Original
October 16
Dream Home Makeover *Netflix Original
La Révolution: Season 1 *Netflix Original
Grand Army: Season 1 *Netflix Original
In a Valley of Violence
Someone Has to Die *Netflix Original
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 *Netflix Family
The Trial of the Chicago 7 *Netflix Film
Unfriended
October 18
ParaNorman
October 19
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 *Netflix Original
October 20
Carol
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection *Netflix Family
October 21
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Season 3 *Netflix Original
Rebecca *Netflix Film
October 22
Cadaver *Netflix Film
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
October 23
Barbarians *Netflix Original
Move *Netflix Original
Over the Moon *Netflix Family
Perdida *Netflix Original
The Queen’s Gambit: Season 1 *Netflix Original
October 27
Blood of Zeus *Netflix Anime
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 *Netflix Family
Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score *Netflix Documentary
October 28
Holidate *Netflix Film
Metallica Through The Never
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight *Netflix Film
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb *Netflix Documentary
October 30
Bronx *Netflix Film
His House *Netflix Film
The Day of the Lord *Netflix Film
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 *Netflix Original
Suburra: Season 3 *Netflix Original
October 31
The 12th Man
So, where to begin? Well, on the 9th, you’ll want to catch The Haunting of Bly Manor, the follow-up to 2018’s smash hit The Haunting of Hill House. The 15th then brings A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, Batman: The Killing Joke and new episodes of Power Rangers, while the 16th delivers one of the highlights of the month, Aaron Sorkin’s much-anticipated The Trial of the Chicago 7, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
Elsewhere, Ben Wheatley’s gothic romance remake Rebecca, featuring Lily James and Armie Hammer, arrives on the 21st, and season 1 of The Queen’s Gambit, starring Anya Taylor-Joy as an orphan chess prodigy, follows on the 23rd. Then, on the 30th, British thriller His House lands, starring Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu and Matt Smith.
And really, that’s just scratching the surface. As always, though, let us know what you’ll be catching on Netflix in October in the comments section below.
