The Best New Movies Coming To Netflix In July
Every year, movies are being produced at faster rates and in greater quantity, and that’s thanks – in part – to streamers like Netflix. Because of their business strategy, customers can now watch thousands of films for the same price as a single cinema ticket. As such, the entertainment appetite of the American public has been growing stronger with each passing season. To that end, here’s an overview of the best new movies coming to Netflix next month.
First off, we got science fiction and fantasy. Fans of visiting other worlds will be in for a treat in July, as Netflix will be adding Cloud Atlas to its library. Directed by the Wachowski siblings – the same ones who created the now-infamous Matrix franchise – this time-traveling epic follows the stories of a handful of reincarnating souls who live their different yet similar lives across several centuries.
Up next we got acclaimed classics, from which Netflix has chosen the heavy-handed tear-jerker Schindler’s List. Directed by Steven Spielberg, this Holocaust film is based on the true story of a German factory director who saved hundreds of Jewish workers from genocide during the Holocaust. For those of you who don’t care much about the historical aspect of the films you watch, it’s also got one of Liam Neeson’s all-time greatest performances.
Moving on to action movies, the streamer will be adding three of the most iconic fighting films ever made: The Karate Kid, The Karate Kid Part II and The Karate Kid Part III. Rivaling even Robert Zemeckis’ Back to the Future series for the title of most entertaining movie trilogy ever, it follows the journey of one boy to beat his bullies by becoming a martial arts master.
Then, of course, there are family films. Having trouble keeping your kids under control now that rising coronavirus infections are causing governments to reinstate social distancing measures? Why not put on Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax? This animated pic, based on the beloved children’s story of the same name, also has an important ecological message that, in this day and age of climate change protests, couldn’t be more salient.
If none of those catch your eye, though, then know that Netflix will also be adding Donnie Brasco, Frida, Million Dollar Baby, Paranormal Activity, Splice, Sucker Punch, The Town, the original Total Recall and many, many more in July. And for the full list of everything coming next month, you can see below.
Released July 1
#AnneFrank: Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green: Season 1
A Walk to Remember
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte’s Web
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom: Season 1-3
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
Paranormal Activity
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Schindler’s List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The Devil’s Advocate
The F**k-It List
The Firm
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
Total Recall (1990)
Trotro
Winchester
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 *Netflix Family
Deadwind: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Say I Do *Netflix Original
Under the Riccione Sun *Netflix Film
Unsolved Mysteries *Netflix Documentary
Released July 2
Warrior Nun *Netflix Original
Thiago Ventura: Pokas *Netflix Comedy Special
Released July 3
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 1 *Netflix Original
Cable Girls: Final Season Part 2 *Netflix Original
Desperados *Netflix Film
JU-ON: Origins *Netflix Original
Southern Survival *Netflix Original
Released July 5
ONLY
Released July 6
A Kid From Coney Island
Released July 7
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Released July 8
The Long Dumb Road
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado *Netflix Documentary
Stateless: Season 1 *Netflix Original
What Is Love? *Netflix Original
Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1
Released July 9
Japan Sinks: 2020 *Netflix Anime
The Protector: Season 4 *Netflix Original
Released July 10
The Claudia Kishi Club *Netflix Documentary
Down to Earth with Zac Efron *Netflix Original
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space *Netflix Family
Dating Around: Brazil *Netflix Original
The Old Guard *Netflix Film
The Twelve *Netflix Original
Released July 14
The Business of Drugs *Netflix Documentary
On est ensemble (We Are One) *Netflix Documentary
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser *Netflix Comedy Special
Released July 15
Dark Desire *Netflix Original
Gli Infedeli (The Players) *Netflix Film
Skin Decisions: Before and After *Netflix Original
Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2
Released July 16
Fatal Affair *Netflix Film
Indian Matchmaking *Netflix Original
MILF *Netflix Film
Pride and Prejudice (2005)
Released July 17
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) *Netflix Original
Cursed *Netflix Original
Funan
Released July 18
Gigantosaurus: Season 1
The Notebook
Released July 19
The Last Dance
Released July 20
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love *Netflix Family
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 *Netflix Original
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking *Netflix Comedy Special
Street Food: Latin America *Netflix Documentary
Released July 22
61
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia *Netflix Documentary
Love on the Spectrum *Netflix Documentary
Norsemen: Season 3 *Netflix Original
The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
Signs *Netflix Original
Spotlight
Released July 23
The Larva Island Movie *Netflix Family
Released July 24
A Cantar (Sing On! Spain) *Netflix Original
Animal Crackers *Netflix Film
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing *Netflix Family
In the Dark: Season 2
The Kissing Booth 2 *Netflix Film
Ofrenda a la tormenta *Netflix Film
Released July 26
Banana Split
Shameless: Season 10
Released July 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 6
Last Chance U: Lany *Netflix Documentary
Released July 29
The Hater *Netflix Film
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 *Netflix Original
Released July 30
Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy *Netflix Anime
Released July 31
Get Even *Netflix Original
Latte and the Magic Waterstone *Netflix Family
Seriously Single *Netflix Film
The Speed Cubers *Netflix Documentary
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet *Netflix Original
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) *Netflix Original
Tell us, what will you be checking out on Netflix next month? As always, be sure to let us know down below.
