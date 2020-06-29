The Best New Movies Coming To Netflix In July

Every year, movies are being produced at faster rates and in greater quantity, and that’s thanks – in part – to streamers like Netflix. Because of their business strategy, customers can now watch thousands of films for the same price as a single cinema ticket. As such, the entertainment appetite of the American public has been growing stronger with each passing season. To that end, here’s an overview of the best new movies coming to Netflix next month.

First off, we got science fiction and fantasy. Fans of visiting other worlds will be in for a treat in July, as Netflix will be adding Cloud Atlas to its library. Directed by the Wachowski siblings – the same ones who created the now-infamous Matrix franchise – this time-traveling epic follows the stories of a handful of reincarnating souls who live their different yet similar lives across several centuries.

Up next we got acclaimed classics, from which Netflix has chosen the heavy-handed tear-jerker Schindler’s List. Directed by Steven Spielberg, this Holocaust film is based on the true story of a German factory director who saved hundreds of Jewish workers from genocide during the Holocaust. For those of you who don’t care much about the historical aspect of the films you watch, it’s also got one of Liam Neeson’s all-time greatest performances.

Moving on to action movies, the streamer will be adding three of the most iconic fighting films ever made: The Karate Kid, The Karate Kid Part II and The Karate Kid Part III. Rivaling even Robert Zemeckis’ Back to the Future series for the title of most entertaining movie trilogy ever, it follows the journey of one boy to beat his bullies by becoming a martial arts master.

Then, of course, there are family films. Having trouble keeping your kids under control now that rising coronavirus infections are causing governments to reinstate social distancing measures? Why not put on Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax? This animated pic, based on the beloved children’s story of the same name, also has an important ecological message that, in this day and age of climate change protests, couldn’t be more salient.

If none of those catch your eye, though, then know that Netflix will also be adding Donnie Brasco, Frida, Million Dollar Baby, Paranormal Activity, Splice, Sucker Punch, The Town, the original Total Recall and many, many more in July. And for the full list of everything coming next month, you can see below.

Released July 1

#AnneFrank: Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler’s List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil’s Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 *Netflix Family

Deadwind: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Say I Do *Netflix Original

Under the Riccione Sun *Netflix Film

Unsolved Mysteries *Netflix Documentary

Released July 2

Warrior Nun *Netflix Original

Thiago Ventura: Pokas *Netflix Comedy Special

Released July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 1 *Netflix Original

Cable Girls: Final Season Part 2 *Netflix Original

Desperados *Netflix Film

JU-ON: Origins *Netflix Original

Southern Survival *Netflix Original

Released July 5

ONLY

Released July 6

A Kid From Coney Island

Released July 7

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Released July 8

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado *Netflix Documentary

Stateless: Season 1 *Netflix Original

What Is Love? *Netflix Original

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

Released July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020 *Netflix Anime

The Protector: Season 4 *Netflix Original

Released July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club *Netflix Documentary

Down to Earth with Zac Efron *Netflix Original

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space *Netflix Family

Dating Around: Brazil *Netflix Original

The Old Guard *Netflix Film

The Twelve *Netflix Original

Released July 14

The Business of Drugs *Netflix Documentary

On est ensemble (We Are One) *Netflix Documentary

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser *Netflix Comedy Special

Released July 15

Dark Desire *Netflix Original

Gli Infedeli (The Players) *Netflix Film

Skin Decisions: Before and After *Netflix Original

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

Released July 16

Fatal Affair *Netflix Film

Indian Matchmaking *Netflix Original

MILF *Netflix Film

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

Released July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) *Netflix Original

Cursed *Netflix Original

Funan

Released July 18

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

Released July 19

The Last Dance

Released July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love *Netflix Family

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 *Netflix Original

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking *Netflix Comedy Special

Street Food: Latin America *Netflix Documentary

Released July 22

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia *Netflix Documentary

Love on the Spectrum *Netflix Documentary

Norsemen: Season 3 *Netflix Original

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs *Netflix Original

Spotlight

Released July 23

The Larva Island Movie *Netflix Family

Released July 24

A Cantar (Sing On! Spain) *Netflix Original

Animal Crackers *Netflix Film

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing *Netflix Family

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 *Netflix Film

Ofrenda a la tormenta *Netflix Film

Released July 26

Banana Split

Shameless: Season 10

Released July 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Lany *Netflix Documentary

Released July 29

The Hater *Netflix Film

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 *Netflix Original

Released July 30

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy *Netflix Anime

Released July 31

Get Even *Netflix Original

Latte and the Magic Waterstone *Netflix Family

Seriously Single *Netflix Film

The Speed Cubers *Netflix Documentary

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet *Netflix Original

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) *Netflix Original

Tell us, what will you be checking out on Netflix next month? As always, be sure to let us know down below.