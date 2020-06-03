HBO Max Is Already Losing Tons Of Movies This Month

I did a double take when I saw the headline myself. Despite only launching a week ago, a not inconsiderable number of titles will be leaving HBO Max at the end of June. Logically, distribution contracts that were already running out weren’t going to stop running out just because Warner launched their new service, so you best get on these quick.

Here’s the list of all the movies leaving HBO Max on June 30th:

The Abyss

Akeelah and the Bee

American Wedding

An Ideal Husband

Arthur

Asylum

The Beverly Hillbillies

The Big Green

Blindspotting

Bye Bye, Love

Empire of the Sun

Glengarry Glen Ross

Grandma’s Boy

Great Expectations

A Handful of Dust

Head Full of Honey

Heaven & Earth

Hellboy

The Hoax

I Love You Phillip Morris

Indignation

Jiminy Glick in Lalawood

Jobs

Johnny English

Keeping Up with the Steins

Kin

Les Miserables

Life on the Line

Little

Little Boy

Madison

The Manchurian Candidate

The Mighty Ducks

The Odd Couple II

Open Range

The Ringer

Seventh Son

Shutter Island

Spanglish

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

The Thing About My Folks

Thirteen Days

Unfriended: Dark Web

Us

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Some good, some bad and lots in-between. To begin with, Shutter Island has to be the archest movie Martin Scorsese has ever directed and it’s a deliciously opulent production to sink your teeth into. A film on there that American viewers might not fully resonate with, meanwhile, is Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, but it stands as one of the best expressions of Britishism in cinema. There’s also a slightly less successful take on the subject with Rowan Atkinson spy comedy Johnny English.

For those looking for more psychologically challenging work, Jordan Peele’s latest horror movie Us ought to be worth your time. For those seeking the opposite, I see last year’s widely panned Hellboy reboot is lurking in there. Nothing wrong with wanting to turn your brain off at a time when turning on a news channel can lead to a course of antidepressants.

Thinking of checking out any of these HBO Max movies before they depart in a few weeks’ time? Drop a comment below with any you feel are worth watching. They ought to be ones I haven’t mentioned here though, like Les Miserables. Ah, I just did. Movie musicals where every word is sung are a terrible idea, that’s the take-home message of this article.