HBO Max Is Already Losing Tons Of Movies This Month
I did a double take when I saw the headline myself. Despite only launching a week ago, a not inconsiderable number of titles will be leaving HBO Max at the end of June. Logically, distribution contracts that were already running out weren’t going to stop running out just because Warner launched their new service, so you best get on these quick.
Here’s the list of all the movies leaving HBO Max on June 30th:
The Abyss
Akeelah and the Bee
American Wedding
An Ideal Husband
Arthur
Asylum
The Beverly Hillbillies
The Big Green
Blindspotting
Bye Bye, Love
Empire of the Sun
Glengarry Glen Ross
Grandma’s Boy
Great Expectations
A Handful of Dust
Head Full of Honey
Heaven & Earth
Hellboy
The Hoax
I Love You Phillip Morris
Indignation
Jiminy Glick in Lalawood
Jobs
Johnny English
Keeping Up with the Steins
Kin
Les Miserables
Life on the Line
Little
Little Boy
Madison
The Manchurian Candidate
The Mighty Ducks
The Odd Couple II
Open Range
The Ringer
Seventh Son
Shutter Island
Spanglish
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
The Thing About My Folks
Thirteen Days
Unfriended: Dark Web
Us
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Some good, some bad and lots in-between. To begin with, Shutter Island has to be the archest movie Martin Scorsese has ever directed and it’s a deliciously opulent production to sink your teeth into. A film on there that American viewers might not fully resonate with, meanwhile, is Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, but it stands as one of the best expressions of Britishism in cinema. There’s also a slightly less successful take on the subject with Rowan Atkinson spy comedy Johnny English.
For those looking for more psychologically challenging work, Jordan Peele’s latest horror movie Us ought to be worth your time. For those seeking the opposite, I see last year’s widely panned Hellboy reboot is lurking in there. Nothing wrong with wanting to turn your brain off at a time when turning on a news channel can lead to a course of antidepressants.
Thinking of checking out any of these HBO Max movies before they depart in a few weeks’ time? Drop a comment below with any you feel are worth watching. They ought to be ones I haven’t mentioned here though, like Les Miserables. Ah, I just did. Movie musicals where every word is sung are a terrible idea, that’s the take-home message of this article.
Source: ComicBook.com
