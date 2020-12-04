MTV Movie & TV Awards Special To Honor Chadwick Boseman As Hero For The Ages

As 2020 (finally) draws to a close, it’s now time to reflect on the many miseries of the year. We’ve seen social unrest, natural disasters, political chaos and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic that’s changed our lives. Despite all that, though, the death of Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman still feels like one of 2020’s saddest moments.

Boseman had concealed his illness from practically everybody, meaning that the first time we even heard he was unwell was the announcement of his death. Since then, there’s been recognitions of his talent and kindness flooding in from across the entertainment industry. And with awards season on the horizon (albeit slightly delayed to the spring), you can bet that there will be many more memorials to come during the 2021 Oscars, Golden Globes and BAFTAs. But Boseman will also be honored during the upcoming MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special as a ‘Hero for the Ages.’

As Deadline notes:

Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr. will present the posthumous award, which honors a star whose heroism on-screen was only surpassed by the true hero they were off-screen. Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the 90-minute special premieres Sunday, December 6th 8pm ET/PT. It will honor the biggest and best moments in film and TV from the 80s until now.

Boseman’s final movie, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, will premiere on Netflix later this month and he’s already been picking up much praise for his performance. The film is currently sitting at a whopping 99% positive on the Tomatometer after 70 reviews, with critics calling the actor “electric,” “kaleidoscopic,” “mesmeric” and “heroic.” Jocelyn Noveck of AP says: “If there had to be a final role, what a gift that it was this, an exclamation point to a career that seems ever more momentous.”

If Chadwick Boseman really is as good in this as everyone claims, he might be in with a chance of major award nominations come the spring, potentially seeing him pick up a Best Supporting Actor Oscar as Heath Ledger did for The Dark Knight. Be sure to catch the film when it drops on Netflix on December 18th. In the meantime, the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special will air on December 6th.