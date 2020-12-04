Mulan Is Now Finally Free To Stream On Disney Plus

Three months after its groundbreaking debut under the Disney Plus Premier Access label, Mulan is now finally available for all subscribers to watch at no extra cost. The live-action remake of the beloved 1998 animated flick landed on the streaming service on September 4th for the controversially high price of $30. Since then, it’s become available on other platforms and on physical media, so the cost had dipped. As of December 4th, though, it’s now completely free to view to anyone with a D+ account.

2020’s Mulan was originally set to hit theaters back in March, with the film even having its world premiere in New York just prior to the pandemic really taking affect in the US. However, Disney was forced to pull it from the schedule and move it back to the fall when the country went into quarantine. Given how theaters hadn’t really reopened by September, though, the studio rolled out their new release strategy.

While D+ carried it in most territories around the world, it did open in cinemas in China. Unfortunately, however, it didn’t make the impact that the Mouse House would have been hoping for over there. Thankfully, though, its Disney Plus opening went down a smash, despite all those who complained about the hefty price tag. It was always the plan for it to become free at this point in the year, too, so if you’re one of those who refused to fork out the cash at the time, then feel free to check out the reimagining of the legendary heroine, played by Liu Yifei, when you get a chance.

The Mulan remake has received a mixed critical reception so far and sports a solid 73% on Rotten Tomatoes. Furthermore, and somewhat unusually, its audience score is much lower at just 50%. As the Critical Consensus puts it: “It could have told its classic story with greater depth, but the live-action Mulan is a visual marvel that serves as a stirring update to its animated predecessor.”

Make up your own mind about the new Mulan by catching it on Disney Plus, at no additional charge, right now.