Multiple rumors claim Ben Affleck was approached for Daredevil cameo

The world of online scuttlebutt, particularly Twitter, can be a dangerous place full of rumors, misinformation, and outright fabrication. People can say whatever they want, and more often than not, at least a couple of folks will take it at face value and run with it.

With that in mind, a bizarre domino effect is occurring on social media as we speak, wherein multiple insiders, leakers, and scoopers, have suddenly decided to share the information that Ben Affleck was approached to cameo as Daredevil in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

While there’s definitely an air of “oh yeah, I totally heard this too, but I’m only making it public because somebody else said it” about the whole thing, history has shown that if you hear the same thing enough times, there can often be an element of truth to the scenario in question.

For obvious reasons, I was asked to keep this a secret but Marvel did indeed reach out to Affleck for a cameo as Daredevil. They sent out preliminary contracts to his team but i'm not sure if anything came of it. pic.twitter.com/fK9itKRNsm — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) January 12, 2022

Saw a story that Marvel reached out to Affleck for a Daredevil cameo, this was something I heard as well, but I wouldn’t expect A cameo pic.twitter.com/WrWd5qXQ9N — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) January 12, 2022

I heard this as well, like awhile back – but I don't believe Affleck said yes as he's pretty done with superheroes…



So, good scoop true scoop 👍#Daredevil #DoctorStrange2 #BenAffleck https://t.co/3MD6YLYBMA — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) January 12, 2022

Having retired as Batman, only to return for Zack Snyder’s Justice League reshoots and The Flash, Affleck has previously reneged on his self-imposed superhero exile. However, you’d be hard-pressed to find him saying anything positive about 2003’s Daredevil, and he’s gone public with his desire to slowly back away from IP-driven fare.