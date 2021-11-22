A German movie theater may have inadvertently confirmed the appearance of multiple versions of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home, confirming fan theories.

For months, fans have been sharing rumors about the return of Tobey Maguire from the webslinger’s early 2000s run as well as Andrew Garfield from the early 2010s remakes. Recent trailers feature the return of Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina as Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus, respectively, both from Tobey Maguire’s tenure as Spider-Man. Trailers have also shown Jamie Foxx, who played Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Rhys Ifans, who portrayed Dr. Curt Connors in the first Amazing Spider-Man.

The appearance of former Spider-Man villains provoked a number of theories regarding the upcoming film, which many fans believe will feature both former Spider-Man actors alongside the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Tom Holland. Numerous denials from Garfield, who has been tirelessly questioned about his involvement, have dulled these theories, however, leaving fans mostly in the dark about the upcoming MCU release.

A German theater’s mistake may have erased any confusion after it released a description for No Way Home that includes the appearance of “multiple versions” of Peter Parker. Many fans are taking the description as proof that the theories were right all along and that No Way Home will feature all three versions of Spidey.

Shared to Reddit by German user Zaminatoah, the theater’s description claims that No Way Home will see Spider-Man face off against “multiple villains” and “multiple versions of himself.”

A longer version of the blurb describes the final moments of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which saw Peter’s secret identity revealed by Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio. The world is informed of Spider-Man’s true identity as Peter Parker after the news is shared by J. Jonah Jameson, which sets Parker up for quite the headache in No Way Home.

The blurb goes on to explain—via the Redditor’s translation—that the new film will see Dr. Strange use a “magic trick” to conceal Spider-Man’s identity once again. The attempt “doesn’t go as planned,” however, leading to the emergence of the multiverse where “the universes collide.”

The final line of the blurb promises that “not only does Peter have to fight against villains like Doc Ock and the Green Goblin, but has to deal with multiple versions of himself too.”

The post immediately sparked a delighted debate in the comments section as fans gushed over the potential of three Spider-Men in a single film. They also theorized that the MCU is working to set up the Sinister Six thanks to the appearance of five separate villains—Sandman, Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro, and Lizard—in the film’s most recent trailer. Only one more villain is needed to complete the ensemble, and fans are convinced that villain number six will be revealed in the upcoming film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is headed to theaters on Dec. 17, 2021.