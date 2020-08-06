Disney Plus Is Losing A Popular Film To Netflix Next Month

Given Disney Plus‘ recent launch, it’s the norm for titles from other streaming services to hop over to the Mouse House’s site, but in this case, it’s the other way around. September 1st will see 2014’s Muppets Most Wanted arrive on Netflix, which is an unexpected move as it’s currently streaming on D+.

Muppets Most Wanted was the sequel to the smash hit 2011 film which relaunched Jim Henson’s beloved characters in a major way. It saw the Muppets going on a world tour, but along the way they get caught up in a jewel heist and encounter Kermit’s evil double, Constantine – yes, this is where the Dark Kermit meme comes from. Tiny Fey, Ricky Gervais and Ty Burrell lead the human cast.

As directed by James Bobin, taking over from Jason Segel, it wasn’t as big an earner as its predecessor and to date is the Muppets’ last theatrical venture. Fans love it, though, so they might be annoyed to find out that it’s leaving D+, which is home to a wide selection of Muppets content.

This includes Muppets Now, the brand new series starring Kermit, Miss Piggy and the gang. Unlike 2015’s mature-leaning mockumentary sitcom, Now is a pretty back-to-basics Muppets show. An unscripted comedy, made up of various skits and celebrity appearances, it just premiered last Friday on D+ and airs new episodes every week.

Presumably, the reason why Most Wanted is leaving D+ is because of a licensing agreement that was made before the launch of the service. Once this previous deal expires, though, it will likely make its way back on to the site so fans can have one place to go to for all their Muppet needs again.

In the meantime, if you’re a Disney Plus subscriber and haven’t caught the 2014 movie in a while, you might want to watch it very soon before it goes.