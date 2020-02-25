The X-Men are on their way to the MCU, following the Disney/Fox merger allowing Marvel Studios to add them to their ever-growing catalogue at last. However, it’s likely that Kevin Feige will hold off on rebooting Professor X and his team for a while and take more of a slow-burning approach to inserting mutantkind into the franchise. This may include dropping the odd mutant character in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Insider Daniel Richtman is reporting that the comic book character Wiz Kid is due to appear in the martial arts-themed Marvel movie, which stars Simu Liu in the title role. Though Richtman was unable to confirm if the hero will be explicitly portrayed as a mutant in Shang-Chi, he could be one of the first Fox characters to be introduced into the MCU post-Fox merger.

I saw Wiz Kid on a grid a month ago actually but didn't make that connection until today when I learned he's actually a character from the comics, and a mutant no less — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) February 25, 2020

Wiz Kid is the alter ego of Takeshi “Taki” Matsuya, a dyslexic computer genius confined to a wheelchair who possesses technoforming powers – the ability to create machinery with his mind. He might not be the only mutant character appearing in Shang-Chi either, as We Got This Covered has also heard that a much more familiar X-Men member could have a role, too, with our sources saying Psylocke might show up for a cameo.

Meanwhile, other rumors point to Rogue appearing in Captain Marvel 2, potentially starting out as a villain. Deadpool 3 is likely to do much of the heavy-lifting for setting up the X-Men, as well, once it eventually arrives.

As for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings though, Liu is joined in the film by Tony Leung as supervillain the Mandarin and Awkwafina as the female lead, identity unknown. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, it hits cinemas in February 2021.