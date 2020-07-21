The New Mutants Rumored To Release On Disney Plus In September

Oh, The New Mutants. Has a superhero movie ever had more trouble making it to audiences than this one? It’s been delayed for years now, for one reason or another, and the final straw has been the coronavirus outbreak pushing it back from April to August. But with other major releases like Tenet being removed from schedules next month, it seems likely that the final X-Men film produced by Fox could simply skip theaters and end up on digital.

That’s what this apparent Disney Plus trailer teases, anyway. The video, which appears to be filmed by someone who caught the teaser on their TV, features a promo for The New Mutants which claims it’s coming to the streaming service on September 4th, which would be one week later than its planned cinematic release on August 28th. No one seems exactly sure where this video comes from originally though, which makes it hard to verify. As such, take it with a pinch of salt for now.

Honestly, there’s a good chance that this is a fake, but even if it is, it really could be on to something. The New Mutants is getting a virtual panel at Comic-Con@Home this Thursday, with director Josh Boone, stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams and the rest of the cast all taking part. It seems certain, then, that some major announcement will be made during the panel. And at this stage, the most logical turn of events would be to drop it digitally sometime soon rather than delay it theatrically again.

It’ll be interesting to see, though, whether it’ll get a Disney Plus release, similar to Artemis Fowl this spring, or if it’ll be put up on VOD, similar to how Frozen 2 and Onward were made available to buy or rent earlier than expected when the lockdown first hit. Either way, the good news is we shouldn’t have to wait long to find out what’s hopefully The New Mutants‘ 100% final release date.