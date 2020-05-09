The New Mutants Still Set For Theatrical Release Despite VOD Listing

The New Mutants hasn’t exactly had the best luck, and that’s putting it lightly. The standalone X-Men spinoff suffered from a tumultuous production for years, being assigned a never-ending collection of release dates that never happened. In fact, at this point, pretty much everyone’s given up hope that we’ll ever see it.

Originally set to be with us in April 2018, it was then delayed to February 2019 and then August 2019. Eventually, it settled on April 3rd, 2020 and it looked like it would finally, finally make it to cinemas. But then the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic swept in and put paid to that idea, knocking the film off the release calendar once more.

Yes, Disney dropped The New Mutants from its 2020 release schedule due to the pandemic and now, we’ve really got no idea when it’ll be here. But rest assured, it is coming, and it’ll be in theaters, not on a streaming service.

Earlier this week, a VOD listing for the film hit the internet, leading many to believe it was on its way to Disney Plus. But it seems that’s simply not the case, as Disney is still planning to drop it on the big screen. When exactly that’ll be, we can’t yet say, but The Hollywood Reporter is claiming that it’s definitely going to get a theatrical release.

While that’s undoubtedly good news, we’ll refrain from getting too excited until we actually receive an official announcement from the House of Mouse. After all, we’ve been disappointed far too many times when it comes to The New Mutants and though THR may say it’s still set to grace the silver screen, at this point, we’ll believe it when we see it.