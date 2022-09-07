Later this year, musician Harry Styles will be continuing his nascent acting career with a turn in My Policeman. After a teaser earlier this year, the film, distributed by Amazon, has a full trailer to sink your teeth into.

The work is based on the novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, takes in the U.K. during a time where homosexuality was illegal, and follows a law enforcement officer who marries a woman (The Crown‘s Emma Corrin) while at the same time being in a relationship with a man (David Dawson) and trying to balance his two lives.

The trailer suggests things will not work out the way Styles’ character Tom envisions. At one point, a police uniform is shown in flames, the primary trio fight with each other, and, later, a time jump to the present has the characters looking broken.

New MCU Fan Art Imagines Harry Styles As Thanos' Brother 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

“He was always in your life and our lives.”

Vanity Fair describes the project as a “powerful story of forbidden love, regret and living as your true self,” and, while critical reviews have not come yet, reaction at the Toronto International Film Festival suggests those who watch are in for a treat. The cast of the work won a collective award at the event for their performances, which is a festival first.

My Policeman begins its theatrical run Oct. 21 and comes to Prime Video Nov. 4.

It remains to be seen if the press tour for the film will fuel as much drama and internet obsession as Styles’ recent turn in Don’t Worry Darling alongside Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, and Florence Pugh.