Mysterio Is Reportedly Still Alive, Will Return In Future MCU Film

Spidey’s clash with Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home concluded with the latter’s apparent demise. But given how many fake deaths we’ve had in the MCU over the years, it seem we haven’t seen the last of the villain. Especially since he’s well known for his trickery and illusions.

Where and when he could return is still up in the air, but it seems certain that Marvel has future plans for him, something that’s been corroborated by FandomWire today. The outlet reports that Mysterio is indeed alive and will return at some point down the road. And while we’d normally advise taking this with a grain of salt since FandomWire also reported that the Obi-Wan show was cancelled, which turned out to be false, we suspect they might be right about this one.

After all, We Got This Covered already reported months ago that Mysterio was still alive and out there, with future plans in place for his return. So, it seems that FW has now heard the same intel we received last year from our sources. And given how beloved Jake Gyllenhaal’s baddie was by fans, Marvel would be foolish not to do more with him.

Of course, if he really is set to return, many a Far From Home viewer may be left feeling cheated. So perhaps a more agreeable way of bringing the character back would be having someone else take up the mantle. After all, Mysterio was more of a brand and a façade than an actual person. Then again, FandomWire says the villain faked his death, indicating that it’ll be Gyllenhaal under the fishbowl helmet again.

In any case, with Sony clearly building up to the Sinister Six, it wouldn’t be the least bit surprising to see more of Mysterio in the MCU and as soon as we learn exactly when and where you can expect him to return, we’ll be sure to let you know.