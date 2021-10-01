Mysterious Ask From Venom: Let There Be Carnage Twitter Account Baffles Fans

Those hoping to catch Venom: Let There Be Carnage on opening night when it premieres in theaters in the U.S. tomorrow have been given a special request from the film’s official Twitter account that has fans scratching their heads.

In a cryptic Tweet, the account asks everyone seeing the new film and sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Venom to save a photo of their tickets. The reason? Apparently none, according to them. But they tease to “check back tomorrow,” presumably with some kind of announcement about what the request was for in the first place. See if you can make heads or tails of the message yourself, below:

Everyone seeing #Venom: Let There Be Carnage, save a photo of your tickets. No reason… but check back tomorrow. 👀 — #Venom: Let There Be Carnage (@VenomMovie) September 30, 2021

The announcement certainly raised some eyebrows on the internet, but fans eagerly replied with their pre-purchased tickets regardless.

I am intrigued to say the least.. pic.twitter.com/TmkAEeWB9x — James Anderson-Barker (@JimAByepthatsme) September 30, 2021

Some boasted they had already made plans to see the movie prior to the announcement being made.

Way ahead of you pic.twitter.com/phSZIrL5Db — Wyatt, Local Vtuber Enjoyer (@GearlessTanaka) September 30, 2021

And a whole lot of pointed out the announcement just hit different for those in the international markets, in which the release date of the film varies. For instance, the movie is already out in Russia but won’t come out for another two weeks in the UK.

Just finished watching it few hours ago! It was a lot of fun! pic.twitter.com/nKpsxWBpLe — NeoAcidSky (@NeoAcidSky) September 30, 2021

Trying to pre book my tickets in the UK. I thought it was released tomorrow!! How come my cinema says 15th October!!! pic.twitter.com/vknuUdNjF8 — natalie brookes (@natalie73665060) September 30, 2021

We’ll just have to see what the mysterious request was all about, perhaps it will be some kind of raffle to win a fancy Venom-themed car or appear as an extra in a future installment. One can only dream, but we luckily won’t have to wait long to find out what the request was for since there will supposedly be an announcement tomorrow when Venom: Let There Be Carnage comes out in theaters in the US.