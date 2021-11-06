Mystery Star Wars Movie Rumored To Be Set During The Old Republic

Yesterday saw a rumor sweep across the internet that a new Star Wars movie was set to go into production next year, but it wouldn’t be one of the three previously-announced projects being steered by Patty Jenkins, Kevin Feige and Taika Waititi.

It was vague to say the least, especially when Disney and Lucasfilm have had the December 2023, 2025 and 2027 release dates for the aforementioned trio locked in for a while. However, StarWarsNewsNet claims to have offered an update, and it’s one that should prick up the ears of fans everywhere.

As per the report, Rogue Squadron is in danger of being delayed by an entire year to 2024 after Love and Monsters scribe Matthew Robinson was brought onto the creative team, which has since received a major rewrite. As a result, the purported blockbuster we first head word of yesterday could be set to swoop and claim December 2023 for itself.

Not only that, but the outlet offers that the story is set during the Old Republic era, which would be music to the ears of Star Wars supporters everywhere. Alita: Battle Angel‘s Laeta Kalgoridis was said to have been tasked with cracking a story for a live-action project set during the era as the first installment in a potential trilogy back in 2019, but we haven’t heard anything about it since, so maybe it’s set to explode into life at long last.