Natalie Portman Drops Interesting Thor: Love And Thunder Spoiler

Thor: Love and Thunder has been delayed (along with every other MCU project) until spring 2020. The good news is that it continues to look like the most interesting upcoming Marvel movie, with director Taika Waititi building on the excellent Thor: Ragnarok and continuing Thor’s arc after he gave the throne of Asgard to Valkryie. But the main attraction has to be Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster wielding Mjolnir as the new Thor.

The story is set to be a loose adaptation of ‘Lady Thor’ arc, which saw Thor unable to lift Mjolnir and being replaced by a mysterious female version of Thor. This turns out to be Jane Foster and after witnessing her in action an initially skeptical Thor concedes that she’s worthy and adopts the new name of Odinson, leaving her to carry on the superheroics.

But there’s a tragic twist. In her human form Jane Foster is suffering from breast cancer, but Mjolnir purges all toxins from her body every time she transforms, which makes her chemotherapy ineffective. It’s a real downer plot and most assumed that given Waititi’s generally upbeat tone they’d skip it. Apparently not.

In an interview with Yahoo, Portman was asked for some details of the movie and said:

“I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited. I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of the Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side.”

So that’s as good a confirmation as any that they’re sticking fairly close to the comics. If they do that and follow through with the ending then Thor: Love and Thunder could beat out Avengers: Endgame as the biggest MCU tearjerker.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters February 11, 2020.