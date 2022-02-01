NBC honors Betty White with beautiful star-studded tribute

The phenomenal, talented, bright, and beloved Betty White left a mark on the entertainment realm that can’t be matched. White also left an impact on the world that still inspires us all. There’s something to be said about a person who lives to be just shy of 100 years old, yet it still feels like she was lost far too soon.

Friends, fans, and loved ones share the same sentiment about losing White, and while we knew the light in the world would eventually grow dim with her loss, we weren’t expecting it. We were all gearing up to honor her on her centennial birthday, and White was ready for the celebration.

While she was preparing to turn 100, she also knew that “what happens next” was something beautiful. On death, her mother taught her that it was the next great secret, she said — in multiple interviews, that it helped her not to fear it.

After her death, fans still poured into theaters on her birthday to attend a film celebration and a look back at her life. Not a dry eye existed in the audience as we looked back at her extraordinary life and talent in the entertainment industry.

NBC treated fans to the same type of experience with Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl on television tonight and once again, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Betty White 2 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

Jimmy Fallon kicked off the tribute ceremony by reflecting upon his favorite memories with White before saying that he needed to keep it short. If White were here, Fallon knew that she’d say, “Quit talking and get on with it, Jimmy.“

From there, tributes from her beloved friends and co-stars began pouring in. Tina Fey noted that White was easy, both sexually and as a comedian, and it was all part of her charm. White loved an innuendo, and she was flirty as often as she was funny — so it was a constant setting for the star.

Jay Leno and Tracy Morgan commented on White’s flirtatious spirit and how they both enjoyed watching her interact with others and in their own relationships. Morgan spoke about a photoshoot they had where White completely jumped in, and she even kissed him in the shoot. While Morgan laughed and joked about her flirtation, he got serious and became teary-eyed when talking about the kiss she gave him; he said he only got one, but he treasured it.

“We were at this event in New York, and I saw her, and I was like — that’s Betty White. I asked if I could meet her.” Anthony Mackie began as he shared the story of meeting White for the first time. When he walked up to her, she was just smitten. “You’re so beautiful, I wish I was 40 years younger,” she told him. Mackie said she gently touched his face “so softly like a butterfly in the wind.” Mackie said he’d remember that moment forever, and now White just loved making people laugh.

Of course, White’s greatest love was husband, Allen Ludden. The tribute to our beloved White showcased moments of their romance together, and the smile on her face can’t be described in words. Friends shared their adoration for the way Ludden made White feel and for experiencing the way they fell in love.

In addition to her flirtatious and fun personality, White loved to work. She never lost the drive and passion for entertaining people from her early days in television to her last series and film.

Joel McHale noted that White’s history in entertainment was unprecedented; having successful sitcoms in several decades is something no one else has done. Tracy Morgan pointed out that most people don’t even live to be 80, yet White had an 80-year career.

Bryan Cranston summed up what it meant to be a fan of White quite perfectly, “What was so wonderful about her working late in her life was that multiple generations got to experience Betty first hand.“

Those who loved White and were lucky enough to work alongside her praised the characters she brought to life, but they also praised her spirit. Tony Thomas shared that she became Rose Nylund during the Golden Girls, and her kind spirit wasn’t an act for White.

Jay Leno said people just loved to watch Betty, both on sitcoms and in interviews. From talk shows to game shows, White stole the show and wowed audiences and hosts. White had the rare ability to make everyone feel like a friend, and we all feel lucky to love her.

Of course, the special couldn’t gloss over White’s hosting gig on SNL. The cast brought together for the Mother’s Day episode, have never forgotten how lucky they felt to work alongside White for the special taping. Morgan also felt privileged for being able to work with White, and he called the actress iconic. “I’ve worked with a lot of people in my career, a lot of top dogs in my career. Betty White was the Lebron James of comedy. She was iconic.”

Valerie Bertinelli shared that she felt like the luckiest woman in the world because she spent five years with White. Wendie Malick shared the same sentiment, and the two were in tears as they looked back on their stint working with White.

The cast of Hot in Cleveland also brought White to tears in a clip of a special birthday celebration to her where they donated money to help animals — a cause near and dear to White’s heart.

Of course, we can’t celebrate White without acknowledging her love for animals, which was a focus of the NBC special. White felt lucky that her life was divided into halves, half working in entertainment and the other half working with animals. White never called herself an activist, but she was most certainly an advocate.

Drew Barrymore thinks of White first when she thinks of those who advocate for animals and their wellbeing. “I have always loved animal rights, and Betty White is the one I think of first when I think about that; she put it so into the forefront of her life and made it such a priority.“

Ted Danson and his wife took White to the aquarium for what he was sure would be a quick trip, but he said they spent over 4 hours there and that it was beautiful. White herself said that no one would ever find her too far away from the animals.

White’s love for animals was so much a part of her that her friends imagine heaven being a walk across the rainbow bridge. “I imagine her walking across that rainbow bridge, and every animal she has ever loved is there waiting for her, and Alan is standing in the middle welcoming her.“

The idea of White being in Heaven brought tears to the eyes of her friends, but they were the bittersweet kind. As her legacy was mentioned, Mackie shared the story we all know so well about White and Arthur Duncan. Mackie said he wouldn’t be here as an actor without her standing up for Duncan many years ago, and Duncan shares the same sentiments. Equality and love motivated White, and she wasn’t going to stand idly by if she could help someone grow instead. Mackie had tears in his eyes as he complimented White’s beautiful life.

Morgan knows that when White got to heaven, God thanked her — after hugging her, of course, and was grateful that she used every gift He gave to her. Mackie said that White brought warmth and happiness to generations of people, and that’s what they strive for in their business. He is so very grateful for knowing her.

Josh Gad spoke beautifully of White’s legacy towards the end of the presentation, “She represented a bridge to the old and the new that connected us to the past but reminded us of the greatness that the past brought to the present.”

President Joe Biden also shared a sweet sentiment for White, and he pieced the words we were all thinking so eloquently together.

“Betty White was an American treasure, an icon, and a pioneer. She challenged conventions with every laugh and smile she opened our hearts; above all — she moved our souls and the soul of our nation. What a gift we’ll always treasure, God bless you, Betty; we all love you.”

A collage of images and clips of the beloved White played while Cher sang the iconic Golden Girls theme song to end a beautiful tribute. White’s smile, as contagious in her younger years as it was as she aged, grew brighter around animals and her sweet husband.

White loved every moment this life had to give her, and she inspired us all to share that kind of joy. Friends and fans honor White by offering kindness to a stranger, donating to help animals, or by simply smiling and being so grateful for each chance we get to experience the happiness in life.

We are all so lucky to have been a fan, or a friend, of America’s Golden Girl. Thank you for being a friend, Betty White.