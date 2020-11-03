Netflix Announces Over 25 New Movies/TV Shows For December
After a stellar October full of spooky flicks and other great releases, Netflix has already come out swinging in November, too. The initial few drops of the month have brought a solid collection of fresh content guaranteed to be filled with at least a few things that you’re going to be anxious to add to your list, such as the hilarious family comedy Paul Blart: Mall Cop, unnerving sci-fi flick Prospect, and the Keanu Reeves thriller Knock Knock.
But if you’re feeling a little impatient and want to begin planning out your December schedule, too, you’ll love this good news – Netflix has already announced a pretty nice selection of additions coming next month, including a handful of highly-anticipated originals.
Probably the most noteworthy thing arriving in December – at least, so far – is the fourth and final season of the hit show Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, based on the Archie comic series of the same name. This supernatural coming-of-age story has been pretty popular on the service, but they nevertheless cancelled it, much to the disappointment of fans. A petition to save the show has already exceeded 200K signatures, but it’s unlikely that it’ll have any bearing on its fate.
For more, here’s the full list of everything announced for December thus far:
December 1st
Angela’s Christmas Wish
Effie Gray
Gormiti (Season 1)
Peppermint
Super Wings (Season 3)
The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Season 1)
December 3rd
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
Just Another Christmas
December 4th
Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmas
Leyla Everlasting
MANK
Selena (Season 1)
December 5th
Detention (Season 1)
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
December 8th
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers
December 9th
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
Rose Island
The Big Show Show: Christmas
December 10th
Alice in Borderland (Season 1)
December 11th
A Trash Truck Christmas
The Prom
December 18th
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
December 23rd
The Midnight Sky
December 25th
Bridgerton (Season 1)
December 31st
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Season 4)
TBD:
Giving Voice
Go Dog Go (Season 1)
Robin Robin
The Claus Family
The Mess You Leave Behind (Season 1)
So, as you can see, you won’t be hurting for new movies or shows to check out during December. And obviously, this is just the initial wave of what’s coming to Netflix next month. You can expect the full list in a few weeks, but for now, things are certainly shaping up nicely.
Tell us, though, which of these new additions are you looking forward to most? As always, sound off in the usual place down below and watch this space for further updates.
