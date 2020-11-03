Netflix Announces Over 25 New Movies/TV Shows For December

After a stellar October full of spooky flicks and other great releases, Netflix has already come out swinging in November, too. The initial few drops of the month have brought a solid collection of fresh content guaranteed to be filled with at least a few things that you’re going to be anxious to add to your list, such as the hilarious family comedy Paul Blart: Mall Cop, unnerving sci-fi flick Prospect, and the Keanu Reeves thriller Knock Knock.

But if you’re feeling a little impatient and want to begin planning out your December schedule, too, you’ll love this good news – Netflix has already announced a pretty nice selection of additions coming next month, including a handful of highly-anticipated originals.

Probably the most noteworthy thing arriving in December – at least, so far – is the fourth and final season of the hit show Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, based on the Archie comic series of the same name. This supernatural coming-of-age story has been pretty popular on the service, but they nevertheless cancelled it, much to the disappointment of fans. A petition to save the show has already exceeded 200K signatures, but it’s unlikely that it’ll have any bearing on its fate.

For more, here’s the full list of everything announced for December thus far:

December 1st

Angela’s Christmas Wish

Effie Gray

Gormiti (Season 1)

Peppermint

Super Wings (Season 3)

The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Season 1)

December 3rd

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Just Another Christmas

December 4th

Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmas

Leyla Everlasting

MANK

Selena (Season 1)

December 5th

Detention (Season 1)

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

December 8th

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

December 9th

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

Rose Island

The Big Show Show: Christmas

December 10th

Alice in Borderland (Season 1)

December 11th

A Trash Truck Christmas

The Prom

December 18th

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

December 23rd

The Midnight Sky

December 25th

Bridgerton (Season 1)

December 31st

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Season 4)

TBD:

Giving Voice

Go Dog Go (Season 1)

Robin Robin

The Claus Family

The Mess You Leave Behind (Season 1)

So, as you can see, you won’t be hurting for new movies or shows to check out during December. And obviously, this is just the initial wave of what’s coming to Netflix next month. You can expect the full list in a few weeks, but for now, things are certainly shaping up nicely.

Tell us, though, which of these new additions are you looking forward to most?