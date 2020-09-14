Netflix Has 3 Very Big Originals Dropping This Week

Though Netflix‘s vast library of classic films and series may account for a significant portion of its content, the platform has drastically expanded its original output over the past few years. Original shows like Stranger Things, The Witcher and Ozark became cultural phenomenons, and they’ve played a substantial part in normalizing streaming as the future of big budget television.

With so many series kicking so much ass for Netflix, it’s icing on the cake that the company maintains such a massive flow of new movies, too. This year’s Chris Hemsworth’s action flick Extraction brought in almost 100 million viewers to become the most-watched film on the service, while other major originals like Bird Box and Spenser Confidential have brought in similar numbers, cementing Netflix as the best streaming platform for anyone seeking fresh programming.

Luckily for subscribers, things look set to continue in this regard, as this week brings a bunch of new Netflix Originals to check out, and three of them, in particular, are well worth your time.

Perhaps the most notable new release is Tom Halland’s psychological thriller The Devil All the Time, which tells the story of a young Ohio man who must fend off those who wish to do his family harm. It also stars such big names as Bill Skarsgård, Robert Pattinson and Haley Bennett, and it can be streamed starting on September 16th.

Meanwhile, September 18th brings two new shows to Netflix for completely different age groups. Ratched focuses on the formative years of the villain Nurse Ratched from the beloved classic One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, promising to be one hell of an unsettling good time. On the opposite end of the spectrum, meanwhile, is Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, a show set in the Jurassic Park universe that follows a group of children stranded with dinosaurs on the island of Isla Nublar.

As you can see, there’s no shortage of Netflix Originals to watch on the service this week, so grab yourself a bag of popcorn, kick back and prepare to binge.