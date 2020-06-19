Netflix Added 6 New Movies And 4 New Shows Today

Don’t know what to do with your life today? Well, you can always watch Netflix, as they’ve added a bunch of new content to their collection, just in time for the weekend.

First up is a drama called Feel the Beat. Produced in 2020 and directed by Elissa Down, it tells the story of a dancer who, after failing to make a career for herself on Broadway, returns to her hometown to teach young kids instead – a job which, though devoid of glitter and glamour, is actually a lot more meaningful than she dared hope. Kind of like School of Rock, but with dance – and without Jack Black.

Up next we have a comedy series called Floor Is Lava. Have you ever seen the Community episode in which they play this children’s game? If you enjoy watching adults act like little toddlers, this reality series may be for you. Each episode, a new team of contestants must complete a number of zany challenges without touching the floor. King of like Wipeout, but without the water.

Elsewhere, we’ve got the dramedy series The Politician, of which Netflix just added a new season. Starring Zoey Deutch, Ben Platt and Lucy Boynton, this relatively-recent show follows a Californian teenager hellbent on becoming President of the United States. Written by Ryan Murphy, it’s a refreshing satire in an age where our actual national politics already appear to be crazy enough on their own.

As far movies go, Netflix also added a handful of those, and all were produced within the past two years. Some of them include Disclosure, Elevator Baby and Feel the Beat. Regardless of your taste, then, you’re sure to find something that you like, and the full list can be seen below.

6 New Movies Added Today

Disclosure (2020) Netflix Original

Elevator Baby (2019)

Feel the Beat (2020) Netflix Original

Lost Bullet (Balle perdue) (2020) Netflix Original

One-Way to Tomorrow (2020) Netflix Original

Wasp Network (2019)

5 New TV Series Added Today

Babies (Part 2) Netflix Original

Floor Is Lava (Season 1) Netflix Original

Girls from Ipanema (Most Beautiful Thing) (Season 2) Netflix Original

Rhyme Time Town (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Politician (Season 2) Netflix Original

Tell us, do any of these titles appeal to you? And if so, what will you be watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the usual place.