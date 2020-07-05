Netflix Added 103 New Movies And 23 New Shows This Past Week

In the days leading up to the Fourth of July, New York governor Andrew Cuomo took to social media urging state residents to avoid indoor parties and large gatherings. But it seems folks didn’t listen and after seeing pictures of packed beaches and stocked bars surface online, a second wave of coronavirus-induced quarantine and social distancing seems closer than ever before.

Should it come to that, at least Netflix will have you covered. Over the past week, the streamer added a whopping 103 new movies and 23 new shows. Yes, it seems they’re giving subscribers enough content to last a lifetime of isolation and here’s a quick overview of some of the best titles that arrived this week.

Let’s start with movies. If you’re aching for a familiar yet thrilling crime drama, look no further than Donnie Brasco. This film, which stars Johnny Depp in one of his first lead roles ever, follows an undercover cop infiltrating a mob operation only to find himself relating more to the mobsters than the officers he works with. It’s a great watch and given the rapidly-declining reputation of law enforcement, the pic’s central message is almost contemporary.

Another film for the times is the 2016 documentary I Am Not Your Negro. Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, it tells the story of African American author James Baldwin and his unfinished novel Remember This House. Illuminating the history of race and racism in modern America, it’s a must-watch for anyone who cares about politics and, well, humanity.

Moving on to TV series and Netflix added new seasons of two blockbuster productions. These are Kingdom, a Korean fantasy show that borrows from Game of Thrones as much as it does monster horror, and Warrior Nun, a freshly-released supernatural thriller about an orphan who discovers she’s the chosen one of a sacred cult of demon-slayers.

For the entire list of what hit the streaming site this week, see below:

103 New Movies Added This Week

#AnneFrank – Parallel Stories (2019)

#FriendButMarried 2 (2020)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Thousand Words (2012)

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Adú (2020) Netflix Original

Airplane! (1980)

Aiyyaa (2012)

Ali (2001)

Ali Baba ve 7 Cüceler (2015)

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)

Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap (2011)

Bittoo Boss (2012)

Blood Money (2012)

Bombay Talkies (2013)

Boss (2013)

Bratz: The Movie (2007)

Budhia Singh: Born to Run (2016)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Chashme Baddoor (2013)

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cloud Atlas (2012)

David Foster: Off the Record (2019)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Delta Farce (2007)

Desperados (2020) Netflix Original

Dharam Sankat Mein (2015)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Double Platinum (1999)

Drishyam (2015)

Elf (2003)

Extraction (2015)

Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

Frida (2002)

Gabbar Is Back (2015)

Gollu Aur Pappu (2014)

Heist (2015)

Hunter in the Blue Side of Manchester (2020)

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

Inkaar (2013)

Kangaroo Jack (2003)

Knockaround Guys (2001)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Madras Café (2013)

Mary Kom (2014)

Mean Streets (1973)

Michael (2011)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Mumbai Delhi Mumbai (2014)

November Criminals (2017)

Oh My God (OMG: Oh My God!) (2012)

One by Two (2014)

Only (2019)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Patriots Day (2016)

Pek Yak?nda (2014)

Penalty (2019)

Players (2012)

Poltergeist (1982)

Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015)

Queen (2013)

Quest for Camelot (1998)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Shaft (1971)

Shaitan (2011)

Skin (2019)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Spaceballs (1987)

Special 26 (Special Chabbis) (2013)

Splice (2009)

Stand and Deliver (1988)

Stardust (2007)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Sugar Rush (2019)

Swimming Pool (2003)

Swordfish (2001)

Tanu Weds Manu (2011)

The Art of War (2000)

The Clique (2008)

The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

The F**k-It List (2019)

The Firm (1993)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II (1986)

The Karate Kid Part III (1989)

The Mirror Boy (2011)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later (2019)

The Silence of Others (2018)

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

The Town (2010)

The Witches (1990)

This Christmas (2007)

Total Recall (1990)

Under the Riccione Sun (2020) Netflix Original

What the Fish (2013)

Winchester (2018)

Netflix Releases New Images From The Grudge Prequel Series 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

23 New TV Series Added This Week

21 Again (Season 1)

A Touch of Green (Season 1)

Abby Hatcher (Season 1)

BNA (Season 1) Netflix Original

Cable Girls (Season 6) Netflix Original

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 2) Netflix Original

Cleo & Cuquin (2 Seasons)

Deadwind (Season 2) Netflix Original

Homemade (Season 1) Netflix Original

Hook (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

JU-ON: Origins (Season 1) Netflix Original

Kingdom (Season 1)

Little Singham (Season 2)

RIDE ON TIME (Season 1)

Say I Do (Season 1) Netflix Original

Single Wives (Season 1)

Southern Survival (Season 1) Netflix Original

Supermarket Sweep (Collection 1)

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Underclass (Season 1)

Trotro (Season 1)

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 1) Netflix Original

Warrior Nun (Season 1) Netflix Original

2 New Stand-up Specials Added This Week

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (2020) Netflix Original

Thiago Ventura: POKAS (2020) Netflix Original

Tell us, though, what have you been watching on Netflix lately? Let us know in the comments section below.