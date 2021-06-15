Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

The Netflix library finds itself getting updated on an almost daily basis, and such is the way that the homepage is formatted online, on a mobile device or a television that it’s often easy to miss plenty of the new additions, given that the fabled algorithm tends to largely focus on either a particular subscriber’s own watch history, or the most high profile titles on the platform.

A dozen fresh movies and TV shows have made their way to the streaming service today, although it wouldn’t be unfair to say that none of them seem to possess much in the way of breakout potential. As always, there’s a solid mix from across the entire genre bandwidth, covering everything from family favorites and animation to action thrillers, foreign-language efforts and breezy comedy, with the entire lineup available for your perusal below.

Avengers Climate Conundrum – Season 1

Beyond Evil – Season 1

Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzman – Season 1

FTA

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury – Season 1

Rhyme Time Town – Season 1

Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation

Sir! No Sir!

The Reason I Jump

Workin’ Moms – Season 5

It’s hard to gauge what stands the best chance of making an impact on the most-watched list, but Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation is exactly the type of B-tier actioner than can often by relied on to draw a viewing from seasoned fans of the genre, even if it doesn’t have much in the way of star power or name recognition.

Life of Crime, meanwhile, is one of the more overlooked and underrated Elmore Leonard adaptations that boasts a solid lead performance from Jennifer Aniston and a strong supporting cast that includes Isla Fisher, Tim Robbins, Will Arnett and more, while there are a handful of documentaries tackling wildly different subjects now available on Netflix like the Vietnam-era FTA and Sir! No Sir!, along with the powerful The Reason I Jump, based on the bestselling memoir by Naoki Higashida about the experiences of people on the autism spectrum.