Netflix Added 12 New Movies And TV Shows Today

Netflix has added a sizeable haul of new titles to its library today just in time for the weekend. There are 12 new movies and TV shows up on the streaming service this Friday, August 7th, and interestingly, they’re almost all Netflix Originals. It’s a particularly great day for animation fans as well, as two of the site’s popular animated series have had their latest seasons drop today.

First up, Australian/New Zealand co-production The New Legends of Monkey debuted its first season on Netflix all the way back in April 2018, so this second season has taken a long time in getting here. Then there’s Wizards: Tales of Arcadia, the third and final installment in Guillermo del Toro’s animated fantasy shared universe which includes Trollhunters and 3Below.

Check out the full list of everything that’s just arrived on Netflix below:

Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run (2020) N.

High Seas / Alta Mar (Season 3) N

Nailed It! Mexico (Season 2) N

Selling Sunset (Season 3) N

Sing On! Germany (Season 1) N

Stars in the Sky: A Hunting Story (2018)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (2020) N

The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2) N

Tiny Creatures (Season 1) N

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Limited Series) N

Word Party Songs (Season 1) N

Work It (2020) N

There’s a lot of great foreign language content in today’s load, too, including Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run, a movie follow-up to the popular German TV series of the same name, the final season of Spanish mystery drama High Seas, cooking show Nailed It! Mexico and talent contest Sing On! Germany.

Elsewhere, there’s a new double-length special episode of The Magic School Bus Rides Again, featuring the voice of Kate McKinnon, nature docu-series Tiny Creatures and Work It, a dance teen comedy starring Sabrina Carpenter. And, for very young viewers, there’s Word Party Songs, a CG-animated spinoff from The Jim Henson Company.

Tell us, though, what will you be watching on Netflix this week? As always, let us know down below.