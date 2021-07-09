Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s the weekend, and Netflix has offered up a dozen new movies and TV shows this Friday, July 9th to keep subscribers entertained over the next few days. Today’s haul is pretty evenly split between films and series, with all but three of the titles being originals. Check out the full list of new arrivals below and then scroll down for our pick of the highlights:

Movies

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021) Netflix Original

Finding Hubby (2020)

How I Became a Superhero (2020) Netflix Original

Last Summer (2020) Netflix Original

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (2021) Netflix Original

Lethal Love (2021)

Ratchet and Clank (2016)

TV Series

Atypical (Season 4) Netflix Original

Biohackers (Season 2) Netflix Original

How to Become a Tyrant (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Cook of Castamar (Season 1) Netflix Original

Virgin River (Season 3) Netflix Original

The biggest title of the title has to be Fear Street Part 2: 1978. The second chapter in Netflix’s unique horror trilogy, which is unfolding weekly across July, Part 2 follows on from last week’s opening installment, which was set in 1994, by traveling even further back in time to explore the darkness that lurks in the town of Shadyside. Whereas Part 1 was influenced by Scream, Part 2 takes its cue from Friday the 13th and sees a killer on the loose at a summer camp. Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink stars.

Another movie of note that’s going up today is 2016’s Ratchet and Clank. An adaptation of the beloved video game franchise, this was the first time the duo had been brought to the big screen – unfortunately, it turned out to be a huge flop, failing to recoup its $20 million budget at the box office. With the voices of Paul Giamatti, John Goodman and Sylvester Stallone in the cast, though, fans might consider giving it a look now it’s on Netflix.

Moving onto today’s TV content, a couple of the platform’s acclaimed shows return for their latest seasons. First of all, comedy-drama Atypical, which follows the life of an autistic teen (played by Keir Gilchrist), launches its fourth season this Friday, the first new episodes we’ve had since November 2019. Then there’s the third season of romantic drama Virgin River, about a midwife (Alexandra Breckenridge) who moves from LA to a small Northern Californian town.

Catch all of this fresh content on Netflix this weekend.