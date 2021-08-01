Netflix Added 29 New Movies/TV Shows Today

The first day of the month is here, which of course means that the Netflix content library has been bolstered by a raft of new additions, and on a Sunday no less. Typically, streaming services don’t tend to add any new titles at all on the seventh day of the week, so it’s an added bonus for those finding their watch-lists looking a little bare.

As always, the entire film and television spectrum is well and truly accounted for, with a bevvy of titles from almost every genre worthy of a look. On the episodic side of things, the entire runs of 30 Rock and Friday Night Lights are both now available, and each of them are worthy of consideration when naming the 21st Century’s best TV shows.

The classics are also well represented thanks to Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Christopher Nolan’s Inception and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia, while 1995 Sandra Bullock vehicle The Net is a time capsule of sorts that served as the first major Hollywood production where the dangers of the internet formed the basis of the plot. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though, and you can check out the full list below.

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

Stephen Spielberg’s Catch Me If You Can offers a light and breezy caper, counteracted by Christian Bale’s harrowing turn and infamous weight loss that defined The Machinist. Team America: World Police and Pineapple Express provide the laughs, while Clint Eastwood and his aging buddies take a trip beyond the stars in forgotten adventure Space Cowboys.

It’s an eclectic bunch to say the least, and only in the streaming wars would you find horse racing drama Seabiscuit, high concept shark attack thriller Deep Blue Sea and Robert Zemeckis’ motion capture fantasy Beowulf as part of the same conversation, but such are the joys of Netflix.