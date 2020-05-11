Netflix Added 3 New Movies And 2 New TV Shows Today

Netflix has had a very big couple of months, with the streaming site bringing us tons of original shows, movies and, of course, a lot of beloved films and TV series from across various decades and genres. Without a doubt though, the biggest hit for them recently has been Extraction (you can catch a taste of what it has to offer via the clip above), but even if you’ve already watched it several times (like we have), there’s still tons to dig into.

Case in point: Today has seen yet another content drop that’s brought with it 3 new movies and 2 new TV shows. Admittedly, it’s not the most exciting offering we’ve had in recent weeks, but hey, the very fact that Netflix is adding new titles on a daily basis is something that should be applauded.

So, without further ado, here’s what arrived earlier today:

3 New Movies Added

Action Replayy (2010)

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (2020) Netflix Original

2 New TV Series Added

Bordertown (Season 3) Netflix Original

Trial By Media (Season 1) Netflix Original

So, that’s what we got. A fairly skimpy offering, but it’s hard to complain when we’ve had so much great content lately. And so much great content still to come, too.

Indeed, later this week we’ll be seeing District 9, Public Enemies, United 93 and more. Not to mention everything that’s already hit the platform since May began (see: Back to the Future, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Jarhead, Underworld, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and many, many others).

Clearly, Netflix is doing their best to keep us all entertained throughout these tough months and with a seemingly never-ending stream of new content, there should be something for everyone on the platform by this point. But tell us, what will you be streaming this week? Take to the comments section down below and share your picks.