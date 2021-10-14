Netflix Added 3 New Movies/TV Shows Today

By Netflix‘s standards, a trio of fresh additions to the content library is fairly slim pickings, but one of them is sure to draw in some solid numbers as the second season of a cult favorite show with a popular star who boasts plenty of experience in the sci-fi genre.

A full 27 months after Season 1 dropped, Another Life returns to our screens to offer up more mysterious intergalactic adventures. Battlestar Galactica and The Mandalorian‘s Katee Sackhoff heads up the cast as Niko Breckinridge, leading her team on a deep space mission to discover the origins of an alien artifact that appeared out of nowhere on Earth.

As you’d expect, not all is what it seems, with the intrepid astronaut and her colleagues on home soil stumbling upon a cosmic conspiracy that could have serious repercussions for humanity. The bad news is that the first run of episodes only managed to muster a 6% Rotten Tomatoes score, but it must have drawn in a decent audience to get a renewal given the lavish production design and heavy reliance on visual effects.

Outside of Another Life, we’ve got Season 2 of In the Dark, the crime procedural that initially airs on The CW before migrating to Netflix and One Night in Paris, a comedy special that unites some of France’s top talents as they deal with life during a pandemic that’s left them unable to perform in front of crowds.