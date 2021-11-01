Netflix Added 30 Movies/TV Shows Today
The first of the month always sees the major streaming services refresh and reload their libraries with a hefty batch of new titles, and today is certainly no different, with Netflix adding 30 new movies and TV shows for your perusal.
As we’ve come to expect, almost every imaginable genre box has been ticked, so there’s something for everyone. Fans of Keanu Reeves have Francis Ford Coppola’s lavish Dracula adaptation and box office bomb Johnny Mnemonic to saucer their eyes, while Arnold Schwarzenegger’s underappreciated Last Action Hero is gunning to find a new audience.
There’s a whole lot more than that, though, and you can check out the full list of fresh arrivals below to decide whether or not any of them are deserving of a place in your watch-list.
- The Claus Family *Netflix Film
- 21 Jump Street
- 60 Days In: Season 6
- A River Runs Throuugh It
- Addams Family Values
- American Gangster
- An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf
- Angry Birds: Season 4 — Slingshot Stories
- Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2
- The Big Wedding
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas
- First Knight
- Forged in Fire: Season 7
- Gather
- The General’s Daughter
- It Follows
- Johnny Mnemonic
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
- Last Action Hero
- Moneyball
- Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
- My Dad’s Christmas Date
- The Nightingale (2018)
- Total Recall (2012)
- Snakes on a Plane
- Stripes
- Tagged
- Te Ata
- Texas Rangers
Snakes on a Plane was an internet phenomenon long before viral marketing was a staple of industry promotion, even if it didn’t live up to the hype. Colin Farrell’s tedious Total Recall remake should appeal to those who enjoy their sci-fi blockbusters stylish yet hollow, while It Follows should satiate the gore-hounds, and Moneyball scratches the itch for prestige drama populated by a starry ensemble cast. In short; eclecticism is the order of the day, which is always a good thing for Netflix subscribers.