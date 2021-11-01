Netflix Added 30 Movies/TV Shows Today

The first of the month always sees the major streaming services refresh and reload their libraries with a hefty batch of new titles, and today is certainly no different, with Netflix adding 30 new movies and TV shows for your perusal.

As we’ve come to expect, almost every imaginable genre box has been ticked, so there’s something for everyone. Fans of Keanu Reeves have Francis Ford Coppola’s lavish Dracula adaptation and box office bomb Johnny Mnemonic to saucer their eyes, while Arnold Schwarzenegger’s underappreciated Last Action Hero is gunning to find a new audience.

There’s a whole lot more than that, though, and you can check out the full list of fresh arrivals below to decide whether or not any of them are deserving of a place in your watch-list.

The Claus Family *Netflix Film

21 Jump Street

60 Days In: Season 6

A River Runs Throuugh It

Addams Family Values

American Gangster

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds: Season 4 — Slingshot Stories

Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2

The Big Wedding

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Knight

Forged in Fire: Season 7

Gather

The General’s Daughter

It Follows

Johnny Mnemonic

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Last Action Hero

Moneyball

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

My Dad’s Christmas Date

The Nightingale (2018)

Total Recall (2012)

Snakes on a Plane

Stripes

Tagged

Te Ata

Texas Rangers

Snakes on a Plane was an internet phenomenon long before viral marketing was a staple of industry promotion, even if it didn’t live up to the hype. Colin Farrell’s tedious Total Recall remake should appeal to those who enjoy their sci-fi blockbusters stylish yet hollow, while It Follows should satiate the gore-hounds, and Moneyball scratches the itch for prestige drama populated by a starry ensemble cast. In short; eclecticism is the order of the day, which is always a good thing for Netflix subscribers.