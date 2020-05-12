Netflix Added 4 New Movies Today, Including An Original

As yet another new day is now upon us, that means more new content has arrived on Netflix, all of it eager to grab your attention amidst the thousands of titles that the platform already offers.

Given it’s a mid-week drop, it’s not exactly a large one and there aren’t any real attention-grabbing names here, either. That being said, we can’t argue with more content to consume. Especially not at a time like this, and down below, you can check out exactly which films and TV shows made their way onto Netflix today.

4 New Movies Added

Ali & Alia (2019)

Love Is Blind (2019)

Quartet (2012)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (2020) Netflix Original

1 New TV Series Added

True: Terrific Tales (Season 1) Netflix Original

And there you have it. Like we said above, it’s not the meatiest drop and there might not be anything at all there that interests you, but if you’re in the mood for checking one of these titles out, might we suggest Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend? The interactive special sees the return of the fan favorite TV show in an exciting new fashion and so far, has both viewers and critics raving. Think Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, only with a lot more happiness and joy.

If you’re not caught up on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt though and don’t feel like diving in, Quartet is a decent option as well. This 2012 drama acted as Dustin Hoffman’s directorial debut and takes place “at a home for retired musicians.” With a stellar cast that boasts names like Maggie Smith, Michael Gambon and Billy Connolly, it’s sure to leave you singing its praises.

Tell us, though, what will you be checking out on Netflix tonight? As always, let us know by leaving a comment down below and stay tuned for more updates as the streaming giant continues to deliver the goods when it comes to new content.