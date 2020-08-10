Netflix Has Added 4 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s the start of a new week and Netflix is kicking it off with four fresh titles being added to its library – two new movies and two new TV shows. And it’s a varied bunch of content, too, delivering something for children, comedy fans, romance lovers and, for film buffs, one of the best movies of the 2010s.

Without further ado, here are all the titles coming to Netflix today, Monday, August 10th:

Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1)

Nightcrawler (2014)

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event (Season 1)

The Lost Husband (2020)

Julie and the Phantoms is a Brazilian musical series aimed at teens that follows a young girl who rediscovers her love of music after the death of her mother. Kenny Ortega, the man behind such Disney classics as High School Musical and the Descendants trilogy, directed several episodes, and Descendants choreographer Paul Becker is also involved. So, if you’re a fan of those titles, be sure to check this one out.

Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event, meanwhile, is pretty much The Defenders of Netflix comedy, as it’s a mega four-episode event that unites four of the streaming service’s most popular ongoing sitcoms – Mr. Iglesias, Family Reunion, The Big Show Show and Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love – with the casts of each crossing over in various different ways. Eva Longoria also guest stars.

On the film side, there’s 2020’s The Lost Husband, a western-themed romantic drama, starring Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb, about a woman who relocates to a goat farm in central Texas after losing her husband. And last but certainly not least, there’s Nightcrawler, the 2014 thriller from writer/director Dan Gilroy. Jake Gyllenhaal stars – in one of his best performances – as Lou Bloom, “a stringer who records violent events late at night in Los Angeles and sells the footage to a local television news station.”

Tell us, though, will you be checking out any of these new titles on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments section below.