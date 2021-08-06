Netflix Added 4 New Movies/TV Shows Today

The overwhelming majority of the streaming headlines this weekend are poised to be dominated by James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which is roaring into theaters on the back of almost universal critical acclaim. It’s definitely going to be the biggest talking point, but Netflix has added a quartet of originals today that could nonetheless draw in enough subscribers to make a dent on the Top 10 list.

Hit & Run is a thriller series starring 6 Underground villain Lior Riaz and Alien vs. Predator‘s Sanaa Lathan, following a happily married man in Tel Aviv who finds his life turned upside down after his wife is killed in a mysterious hit-and-run accident, but there’s undoubtedly a lot more to the story than it seems.

Navarasa is an Indian anthology series comprised of nine standalone episodes revolving around the concept of Navarasas, the nine emotional states of mind comprised of love and beauty, laughter, sorrow, anger, heroism and courage, terror and fear, disgust, surprise and wonder and peace and tranquility.

Vivo is the second major animated feature Netflix acquired from Sony after The Mitchells vs. the Machines, and it’ll be hoping to perform just as well. The story was initially pitched to DreamWorks by Lin-Manuel Miranda a decade ago, and he’s stuck with it ever since, voicing the titular animal who embarks on the musical journey of a lifetime.

Last but not least is The Swarm, the latest in a long line of high concept genre thrillers looking to find a sizeable audience. The French thriller finds an obsessive locust farmer getting more than she bargained for when the bugs develop a taste for blood, in a movie that’s hopefully as bonkers as it sounds.