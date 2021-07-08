Netflix Added 4 New Movies/TV Shows Today

The last week has once again shown that you can never predict which titles are going to end up dominating the Netflix most-watched list. While buzzy horror movie Fear Street Part One: 1994 was always expected to play well, there’s several surprising entries on the platform’s viewership rankings.

Warcraft, the highest-grossing video game adaptation ever made that still lost money, has ascended as high as second place, with Chris Hemsworth’s box office bomb The Hunstman: Winter’s War, steamy thriller Fatale and Taron Egerton’s dismal and long since forgotten Robin Hood among the eleven most popular films across the world at the time of writing.

There’s only four new additions to the library today, and the only one with any real shot at drawing in a crowd looks to be animated series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, based on the enduring popularity of the source material. Netflix are also developing a live-action show based on the property, so it’ll be interesting to see how the first stab at reinventing Capcom’s classic franchise fares.

New Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Photos Reveal More Of Claire Redfield 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That being said, Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime is a true-crime docuseries, and the genre has proven to be catnip for subscribers multiple times in the past, while this one even has a chilling twist for those unfamiliar with the story. The rom-com crowd should be appeased by Reese Witherspoon’s Home Again, which saw director Hallie Meyers-Shyer follow in her mother Nancy’s footsteps by helming a frothy studio romance.

Finally, Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger star in Midnight Sun, a heartfelt drama about a teenager with a potentially fatal aversion to sunlight. Like we said, it’s not the strongest lineup ever, but Netflix‘s latest debutants offer plenty of variety nonetheless.