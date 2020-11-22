Netflix Added Over 35 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Before we move ahead into the final week of November, let’s take a look back at what’s arrived on Netflix over the past seven days. In total, 39 titles have dropped on the streaming service from last Sunday the 15th to this Sunday the 22nd. Broken down, that’s 27 fresh movies and 12 new TV series, making for quite an impressive haul.

When it comes to original films, this past week saw the debut of stop-motion short Alien XMas, comedy special Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given and festive sequel The Princess Switch: Switched Again. Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square special also arrived, which couldn’t have been better timed given the singer’s rise to hero status this week.

As for newly licensed pics, some of the highlights include animated sequel Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2, acclaimed civil rights drama Loving, comic book movie V for Vendetta and action follow-up Machete Kills – why not watch it again while we wait for Machete Kills in Space? On the opposite end of the scale, meanwhile, Bing Crosby holiday classic White Christmas was also added to Netflix’s library in time for December.

Here’s the full list of the nearly 40 new arrivals on the site this past week:

27 Movies

40 Sticks (2019)

A Very Country Christmas (2017)

Ainu Mosir (2020)

Alien Xmas (2020) Netflix Original

Black Friday (2004)

Bodyguard (2011)

Break Ke Baad (2010)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (2020) Netflix Original

Hawaizaada (2015)

Hometown Holiday (2018)

If Anything Happens I Love You (2020) Netflix Original

Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given (2020) Netflix Original

Killer Cove (Fear Bay) (2019)

Loving (2016)

Machete Kills (2013)

My Amnesia Girl (2010)

Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016)

Singham (2011)

TE3N (2016)

The App That Stole Christmas (2020)

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (2020) Netflix Original

Three Words to Forever (2018)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Well Done Abba (2009)

White Christmas (1954)

Whose Streets? (2017)

12 TV Series

America’s Next Top Model (2 Seasons)

Beyblade Burst Rise (Season 1)

Flavorful Origins (Season 3) Netflix Original

Heart & Soul (Season 1)

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Season 1) Netflix Original

Mismatched (Season 1) Netflix Original

Polly Pocket (Season 2)

Survivor (2 Seasons)

The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 4) Netflix Original

The Crown (Season 4) Netflix Original

Voices of Fire (Season 1) Netflix Original

We Are the Champions (Season 1) Netflix Original

The new TV shows that landed over the past seven days include two seasons apiece of America’s Next Top Model and Survivor, the fourth run of The Boss Baby: Back in Business and, probably the biggest title of the whole week, The Crown season 4, which debuted last Sunday and has remained at the top of Netflix‘s most-watched series list ever since.

