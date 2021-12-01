Netflix added 41 new movies and TV shows today

Today is the first day of the month, and once you’ve wrapped your head around the fact that it’s already December, it’s time to fire up Netflix to check out the bounty of new titles that have arrived on the platform as the library gets its monthly refresh.

As always, there’s a solid mix of feature-length and episodic titles from almost every genre, even if in-house exclusives with the potential to capture the imagination are few and far between. Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog has been gathering buzz as a potential awards season front-runner, while the third and final season of Lost in Space will scratch that sci-fi itch.

There’s plenty more than that, though, and you can check out the entire list of incoming film and television debutants below.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean *NETFLIX ANIME

Kayko and Kokosh *NETFLIX FAMILY

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Lost in Space: Season 3 *NETFLIX SERIES

The Power of the Dog *NETFLIX FILM

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool’s Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

First Image Revealed From Benedict Cumberbatch Netflix Drama The Power Of The Dog 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While the most-watched list can de described as unpredictable at the best of times, there are a few movies that possess the potential to break out from the pack and trouble the Top 10. A-listers Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Cruise headline Body of Lies and Minority Report respectively, while Zack Snyder’s name alone could be enough to see Sucker Punch find a new lease of life, but we’ll just have to wait and see what subscribers end up being drawn towards.