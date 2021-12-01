Netflix added 41 new movies and TV shows today
Today is the first day of the month, and once you’ve wrapped your head around the fact that it’s already December, it’s time to fire up Netflix to check out the bounty of new titles that have arrived on the platform as the library gets its monthly refresh.
As always, there’s a solid mix of feature-length and episodic titles from almost every genre, even if in-house exclusives with the potential to capture the imagination are few and far between. Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog has been gathering buzz as a potential awards season front-runner, while the third and final season of Lost in Space will scratch that sci-fi itch.
There’s plenty more than that, though, and you can check out the entire list of incoming film and television debutants below.
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean *NETFLIX ANIME
- Kayko and Kokosh *NETFLIX FAMILY
- Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 *NETFLIX FAMILY
- Lost in Space: Season 3 *NETFLIX SERIES
- The Power of the Dog *NETFLIX FILM
- Are You The One: Season 3
- Blood and Bone
- Body of Lies
- Bordertown: Mural Murders
- Chloe
- Chocolat
- Closer
- Death at a Funeral
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- The Final Destination
- Final Destination 3
- Final Destination 5
- Fool’s Gold
- The Fourth Kind
- Ink Master: Season 3
- Ink Master: Season 4
- Knight Rider 2000
- Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
- Law Abiding Citizen
- The Legend of Zorro
- Life
- Looper
- The Mask of Zorro
- Minority Report
- Pet Sematary (1989)
- Premonition
- Sabrina (1995)
- Soul Surfer
- Stepmom
- Stuart Little 2
- Sucker Punch
- Think Like a Man
- Tremors
- We Were Soldiers
- Wild Things
- Wyatt Earp
While the most-watched list can de described as unpredictable at the best of times, there are a few movies that possess the potential to break out from the pack and trouble the Top 10. A-listers Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Cruise headline Body of Lies and Minority Report respectively, while Zack Snyder’s name alone could be enough to see Sucker Punch find a new lease of life, but we’ll just have to wait and see what subscribers end up being drawn towards.