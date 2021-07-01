Netflix Added 48 New Movies/TV Shows Today
As is the case on the first of every month, a huge number of movies and TV shows have been added to the Netflix library. Sometimes, though, there doesn’t tend to be much capable of finding an audience, and on many occasions it feels more like filler more than anything else.
However, July 2021 might be one of the most stacked days in recent memory, boasting a huge selection of popular titles from all across the genre spectrum, ensuring that there’s going to be more than a few surprise hits snaking their way up the Top 10 most-watched list over the coming days and weeks.
You want awesome action movies? Then fire up Air Force One or Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Fancy the easygoing rush of nostalgia? Then make your way through the original Karate Kid trilogy, which will also tide you over until sequel series Cobra Kai returns. Comedy? All three Austin Powers efforts are here. Cult classics? Congo and Midnight Run have you covered. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, and you can check out the full list below.
- Audible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Dynasty Warriors — NETFLIX FILM
- Generation 56k — NETFLIX SERIES
- Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — NETFLIX ANIME FILM
- Young Royals — NETFLIX SERIES
- Air Force One
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- The Best of Enemies
- Boogie Nights
- Born to Play
- Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
- Charlie’s Angels
- Congo
- Dennis the Menace
- The Game
- Hampstead
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Life as We Know It
- Love Actually
- Mary Magdalene
- Memoirs of a Geisha
- Midnight Run
- Mortal Kombat (1995)
- No Strings Attached
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Ophelia
- Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
- She’s Out of My League
- Spanglish
- Star Trek
- The Strangers
- Stuart Little
- Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
- Sword of Trust
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Underworld
- Underworld: Awakening
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- What Dreams May Come
- Why Do Fools Fall in Love
- ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE
J.J. Abrams’s Star Trek and Jon Favreau’s Zathura tick the sci-fi box, Love Actually provides the requisite romantic comedy, the Underworld franchise caters to the fantasy/horror crowd, while Paul W.S. Anderson’s 1995 Mortal Kombat is surely going to draw in some decent numbers given its enduring appeal and the popularity of the recent reboot.
In short, if that list doesn’t whet your appetite at least a little bit then nothing will, when there’s literally a movie now available to stream on Netflix that scratches whatever kind of viewing itch you may end up having at any given time over the next month.
