Netflix Added 48 New Movies/TV Shows Today

As is the case on the first of every month, a huge number of movies and TV shows have been added to the Netflix library. Sometimes, though, there doesn’t tend to be much capable of finding an audience, and on many occasions it feels more like filler more than anything else.

However, July 2021 might be one of the most stacked days in recent memory, boasting a huge selection of popular titles from all across the genre spectrum, ensuring that there’s going to be more than a few surprise hits snaking their way up the Top 10 most-watched list over the coming days and weeks.

You want awesome action movies? Then fire up Air Force One or Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Fancy the easygoing rush of nostalgia? Then make your way through the original Karate Kid trilogy, which will also tide you over until sequel series Cobra Kai returns. Comedy? All three Austin Powers efforts are here. Cult classics? Congo and Midnight Run have you covered. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, and you can check out the full list below.

Audible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Dynasty Warriors — NETFLIX FILM

Generation 56k — NETFLIX SERIES

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — NETFLIX ANIME FILM

Young Royals — NETFLIX SERIES

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1

Charlie’s Angels

Congo

Dennis the Menace

The Game

Hampstead

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as We Know It

Love Actually

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight Run

Mortal Kombat (1995)

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3

She’s Out of My League

Spanglish

Star Trek

The Strangers

Stuart Little

Supermarket Sweep: Season 1

Sword of Trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE

J.J. Abrams’s Star Trek and Jon Favreau’s Zathura tick the sci-fi box, Love Actually provides the requisite romantic comedy, the Underworld franchise caters to the fantasy/horror crowd, while Paul W.S. Anderson’s 1995 Mortal Kombat is surely going to draw in some decent numbers given its enduring appeal and the popularity of the recent reboot.

In short, if that list doesn’t whet your appetite at least a little bit then nothing will, when there’s literally a movie now available to stream on Netflix that scratches whatever kind of viewing itch you may end up having at any given time over the next month.