Netflix Added 5 New Original Movies Today To Help You Self-Quarantine

With just about everyone now being advised to remain at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Netflix seems to be more popular than ever. Ditto for the other major streaming services, too.

When it comes to Netflix, in particular, though, it’s become so popular in some regions that they’ve even had to decrease their video quality or else they’d risk slowing down the entire internet. It makes sense, too, as with theaters now closed, people need another way to consume entertainment and they’ve mostly turned towards streaming.

Thankfully, all the major platforms have been pumping out a ton of content to keep up with consumer demand and Netflix continues to deliver. In fact, they’ve added five brand new movies to their site as of today, and all of them happen to be Netflix Originals.

Here’s the full list:

LA Originals (2020) Netflix Original

Love Wedding Repeat (2020) Netflix Original

School Life (2019) Netflix Original

The Main Event (2020) Netflix Original

Tigertail (2020) Netflix Original

But it wasn’t only new movies that hit the streaming platform today, as we also got 5 brand new TV shows, several of which are Netflix originals as well. The full list is as follows:

Brews Brothers (Season 1) Netflix Original

Earth to Luna! (Season 1)

Hi Score Girl (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Circle France (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Trial (Il Processo) (Season 1) Netflix Original

So, lots to dig into this weekend then. And though none of these are exactly high profile and probably weren’t on your radar before reading this, a number of them do look fairly entertaining/interesting. At least, judging by their trailers.

And besides, with almost everything shut down and everyone in some sort of lockdown, there’s more than enough time to sit down and check a few of these titles out. Or, you know, you can just browse through all the other great stuff Netflix added this month. For a complete list of what’s hitting/what’s already hit the service in April, see here.