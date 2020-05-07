Netflix Added 5 New Movies And 1 New TV Show Today

As the global lockdown continues, and folks begin seeking more and more ways to keep themselves entertained, Netflix has done a terrific job in helping us all, adding brand new movies and TV shows on a daily basis. And today is no different.

It might not be the meatiest content drop we’ve seen, but if you’ve found yourself seeking something fresh lately, having already binged through most of the streaming service’s top titles, you may be interested to know that 5 new films and 1 new TV show were added to Netflix today. And you can check out the full list of what arrived down below.

5 New Movies Added Today

Aerials (2016)

In Paradox (2019)

Lockout (2012)

Si Doel the Movie (2018)

Si Doel the Movie 2 (2019)

1 New TV Series Added Today

Scissor Seven (Season 2) Netflix Original

So, that’s your lot. Hardly the most appealing batch of movies and TV shows, and not too much to choose from. That being said, if we’re to recommend one of these titles, how about 2012’s Lockout?

This underrated thriller stars Guy Pearce and Maggie Grace and follows a man who’s wrongly convicted of conspiracy to commit espionage against the United States. He’s offered his freedom back though if he can rescue the president’s daughter, who’s currently at an outer space prison that’s been taken over by its inmates.

Sure, it’s not exactly the most unique premise, nor does the film do anything particularly special to elevate it above its peers, but it’s an enjoyable way to kill a couple of hours and you can certainly do worse. Besides, Pearce does fairly well with the material he’s given and helps keep things afloat.

But tell us, do you plan on checking out any of today’s new releases? Drop a comment down below and let us know